Harmful chemicals undetectable in smoking alternative available in UAE

UAE tech company, Medad Technology, has launched an alternative to tobacco and e-cigarettes that produces no detectable carcinogenic agents, according to independent tests conducted by medical experts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Now available in the UAE, NEB Mist uses its patented ultrasound technology to aerosolise a liquid containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine into a mist -unlike standardelectronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), and other reduced risk alternatives to tobacco smoking, which rely on electronic heating elements such as heated coils to create a vapour.

Mohammed Alshaiba Al Mazrouei, chief executive officer of Medad Technology, said: “NEB Mist, the world’s first ultrasonic cavitation smoking alternative, is the only product registered under both the EU’s Tobacco Products Directive and the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency that produces no detectable carcinogens, including formaldehyde and acetaldehyde.”

UK and US studies also found no signs of eight other compounds identified as the main causes of smoking-related illness and disease.

“By eliminating the harmful, heat-produced chemicals from regular cigarettes ande-cigarettes, we are reducing harm and improving the health of existing tobacco smokers, who are already consuming nicotine,” said Al Mazrouei of Medad Technology, which recently announced that it was investing U$150 million in ultrasound technology to support advances in smoking cessation and other medical treatments.

“At the same time, we fully support efforts to reduce the amount of nicotine in both tobacco and alternative products, which explains why our NEB Mist e-liquid capsules, or Sonics, containhalf the nicotine dose of the average e-cigarette,” he added.

NEB Mist also has a built-in Bluetooth feature allowing users to connect to a dedicated mobile app to help monitor and reduce their nicotine intake.

“While we will always encourage the reduction of nicotine consumption, we understand that quitting tobacco smoking can be an incredibly difficult task,” said Al Mazrouei. “By providing a credible smoking experience involving considerably less harm, our NEB Mist technology is potentially a game-changer for millions of smokers worldwide.”