Haughton Design appoints new CEO

Haughton Design, a UK-based product design consultancy specialising in medical devices, drug delivery systems and healthcare technology, has appointed Dr Ash Ghadar as chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the company’s next phase of growth in the medtech and pharmaceutical sectors.

Expand Haughton Design

Dr Ghadar joined Haughton Design in January 2025 as director of Strategic Development, where he played a key role in aligning the business with the fast-changing needs of healthcare innovation. His appointment underscores the company’s ambition to expand internationally and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for organisations developing next-generation devices.

With more than 25 years’ experience in product development, commercialisation and scale-up, Dr Ghadar has held senior executive roles across OEMs, consultancies and CDMOs, guiding businesses from concept through to full-scale commercialisation. He also serves on the boards of Medilink Midlands and the University of Warwick’s School of Engineering Industrial Advisory Board, bringing valuable cross-industry insight to Haughton Design’s strategy.

Dr Ghadar said: “MedTech and Pharma sit at the heart of today’s demand for safe, patient-centric, reliable, and cost-effective solutions that enable healthier, longer lives. Haughton Design has built a strong reputation for engineering excellence and creative problem-solving. As CEO, I am committed to scaling these strengths to help our clients bring transformative technologies to market faster and more effectively.”

Haughton Design works with global partners from early-stage concept creation to full product development of complex drug delivery systems and medical devices. Under Dr Ghadar’s leadership, the company will expand across the UK, Europe, the US and worldwide, with a focus on collaboration, speed-to-market, and regulatory readiness.