Healthtech startups tackle challenges facing UK ageing population

Thames Freeport, in collaboration with Rainmaking and Care City, has launched their health and care accelerator with a cohort of six innovative Korean startups, each tackling critical health and care challenges facing the UK’s ageing population.

Proven in Korea, their solutions present new opportunities to improve health and care outcomes, and drive down costs for the NHS, care services, and local authorities - benefiting communities in the Thames Freeport region and beyond.

Thames Freeport is a venture that aims to improve people’s lives in London and the surrounding boroughs to the east. With an ageing population and a system already under strain, transforming adult health and social care in the region is crucial to improving quality of life. Thames Freeport, Rainmaking, and Care City, in collaboration with the councils of Thurrock, the London Boroughs of Barking and Dagenham and Havering, have pinpointed key challenge areas where technology can most effectively alleviate health and financial pressures.

Each startup is tackling a critical issue within these challenge areas. From fall prevention and medication adherence, to dementia diagnosis and air quality monitoring, these solutions support independent living and ease pressure on healthcare services.

The startups include:

JCF Technology (McKare): Predicts and prevents falls, reducing emergency visits and saving the NHS billions annually

DeepVisions: Provides affordable, real-time air quality monitoring to reduce elderly exposure to harmful pollutants

InHandPlus: AI-powered tracking improves medication adherence by 20-30%, potentially saving the NHS £500 million per year

Seven Point One (AlzWin): Rapid dementia screening which enables early intervention, delaying onset and reducing long-term care costs

Silvia: Clinically validated to improve cognition in those with mild cognitive impairment, supporting better mental health

SmarTooth: Detects oral health issues early, reducing costly dental interventions and emergency visits

Driving meaningful change in healthcare

Tom White, innovation and net zero director at Thames Freeport, said: “The launch of our first Adult Health and Social Care Accelerator with Rainmaking marks a major step in attracting and scaling global solutions that harness technology and AI to drive social and community value. By building a dynamic ecosystem of health and social care innovation, Thames Freeport is not only enhancing local services but also creating new investment and job opportunities that will make the region a global hub for cutting-edge technology.”

Daniel Avery, Head of Venture Building at Rainmaking, added: “We're delighted to launch the Adult Health and Social Care Accelerator, a key step towards a future where residents of the Thames Freeport region can live healthier, more independent lives for longer. Working with Thames Freeport, Barking & Dagenham, Havering, Thurrock, and leading health and social care professionals, we're fostering innovation in technology solutions that will transform how we prevent illness and support independent living.”

By integrating these solutions into local health services, Thames Freeport and Rainmaking are driving a future where technology empowers healthier, independent lives for older individuals across the UK.