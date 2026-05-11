HERMA and Schreiner MediPharm present solution for reliable RFID labelling

For reliable RFID labelling of vials even at high cycle rates, HERMA and Schreiner MediPharm are presenting a jointly developed solution for the first time at Interpack.

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It combines particularly robust RFID labels from Schreiner MediPharm with material-friendly labelling technology from HERMA (HERMA, Hall 16, Booth D72-3).

This enables the reliable application of RFID labels with integrated inlays—even under demanding conditions typical of high-speed pharmaceutical applications. RFID and NFC technologies, in particular, are becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry. Among other things, they support secure digital identification, automated medication management, traceability, and protection against tampering. However, processing RFID labels on small cylindrical containers such as vials or syringes poses significant challenges. The integrated chips and antennas must be protected from mechanical stress throughout the entire labelling process. This is because damage to the RFID inlay can result in a label that is no longer reliably readable.

Design advantages ensure stable processes

The new joint solution from Schreiner MediPharm and HERMA addresses this very issue. Schreiner MediPharm’s Robust RFID labels feature a special protective structure that specifically shields the chip and antenna from mechanical impacts. This makes them suitable even for tight radii, such as those found on vials or syringes. At the same time, process-optimised labelling technology from HERMA ensures that the labels are transported, dispensed, and applied with particular care. The technological foundation is the HERMA 132M HC, developed specifically for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. The wrap-around labeling machine is designed for high performance, precise product guiding, and stable processes. Several design features ensure the reliable processing of RFID labels: Gentle speed ramps from the HERMA 500 applicator portfolio support a consistent material flow. Low-friction rollers reduce mechanical stress during label transport. A servo-controlled star wheel ensures precise and smooth product transfer. In addition, a pneumatic, fine adjustable wrap-around belt and product-specific star wheel rollers enable particularly gentle guidance of the vials.

Coordinated interaction

Tests conducted on the HERMA 132M HC have already shown that the risk of chip breakage is virtually zero thanks to the seamless interaction between the RFID label and the machine. Conventional standard solutions have historically had significantly higher failure rates. With this, Schreiner MediPharm and HERMA present a solution that not only meets the requirements for traceability and digital identification but also offers the necessary process stability for industrial pharmaceutical applications.