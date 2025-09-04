HERMA US to showcase robotic labelling cell at Pack Expo Las Vegas

HERMA, a manufacturer of precision labelling machines for a variety of sectors, will showcase a quartet of high-performance labelling solutions at Pack Expo Las Vegas, 29th September - 1st October.

At Booth N-5370, the company will provide live demonstrations of several modules, including a robotics-enabled labelling cell, a versatile front/back/wrap labelling machine, a medium-batch labeller for autoinjectors, and its latest precision label applicator.

Robotic labelling cell

Featuring the market’s smallest fully integrated servo gripper, the HERMA 211R HC robotic labelling cell is specifically designed for small batch sizes and products with complex shapes. Employing optimised robotics, the 211R HC significantly reduces downtime while maintaining consistently high output levels, as well as unsurpassed performance and efficiency. Ideal for pharmaceutical applications, the module delivers enhanced accuracy by minimizing operator-related errors and eliminating the need for time-consuming manual reworks.

The HERMA 211R HC’s novel drawer system ensures safe, reliable product feeding and removal, all within a closed setup that prioritises process repeatability. Capable of labelling up to 20 products per minute, the 211R HC is an impressive 25% faster than comparable semi-automatic machines, offering both speed and versatility for small batch sizes and complex product shapes. Overall, the unit represents a reliable, cost-effective solution that enhances and simplifies both production and regulatory compliance.

362E: Versatile front/back/wrap labeller

The HERMA 362E is a high-speed, precise two-sided labeller that can also handle wrap-around applications, accommodating a range of product shapes including rectangular, cylindrical, and oval formats. Its horizontal stand allows the roll-on belt to shift smoothly from home to working position, simplifying setup and changeovers. With dual high-performance applicators, the 362E can label up to 200 products per minute with consistent accuracy. Key features include handwheels with digital position indicators, a PLC touchscreen for intuitive operation, label presence detection, and a product reject station to ensure quality. The machine’s compact, stable design supports optional modular add-ons such as transfer plates, wrap-around belts, and hot foil or thermal-transfer printers, delivering industrial-grade performance without complexity.

252M: Autoinjector labeling system

Featuring a medium-batch labelling system for autoinjectors, the 252M will demonstrate precise labelling and inspection of autoinjector pens. The system integrates a Video Jet Thermal Transfer printer, a vision system for checking variable data, bad label reject, orientation station, labelling, and product position check and reject. Designed for common autoinjectors, the 252M delivers precise labelling and inspection on a widely used product format, meeting both production and regulatory needs.

500MB: Precision applicator for exacting label placement requirements

The HERMA 500MB is a precision applicator tailored for industries requiring exacting label placement, including cosmetics and electronics. Designed to deliver exceptional performance in precision-dependent labelling scenarios, the HERMA 500MB is well-suited for applying decorative labels and functional elements – including RFID tags and membranes – with unsurpassed accuracy.

The HERMA 500MB’s compactness promotes seamless integration into existing production lines, making the module an attractive option for OEMs seeking reliable, space-saving solutions. The machine features an advanced control system and an integrated touchscreen for intuitive parameter adjustments. Optional capabilities including data printing and incorporation into higher-level machine control systems.