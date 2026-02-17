HORIBA to build a new global headquarters

HORIBA announces plans to build a new global headquarters on the site of its current head office in Kisshoin, Minami-ku, Kyoto. Construction began in December 2025, and completion is planned for January 2028.

× Expand HORIBA

HORIBA’s current Kyoto head office building was completed in March 1997 and will soon mark its 30th anniversary. During this time, HORIBA Group’s net sales have increased approximately sevenfold, operating profit approximately fifteenfold, and the number of employees approximately fourfold. Under its medium- to long-term management plan, “MLMAP*1 2028,” HORIBA is pursuing growth with an eye toward 500 billion yen in net sales. To ensure sustainable long-term growth, HORIBA determined that it must further strengthen its global operations and business foundation, enabling the company to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the business environment and take proactive action. Based on this assessment, HORIBA decided to build a new global headquarters.

The new headquarters building will be a 10-story structure with one basement level and will have approximately 11 times the floor area of the current head office. It will incorporate measures to optimise talent deployment and enhance communication, accelerating a wide range of business reforms supported by both global and local capabilities. A newly established “Global Operation Floor” (provisional name*2) will house a business strategy team composed of multinational talent. Serving as the strategic hub and cross-functional enabler for the entire group, the team will work to rapidly develop and execute strategies. The building will also feature a seamless office environment with minimal physical barriers, as well as spaces designed to encourage open dialogue across departments and positions, including a “Mini FUN HOUSE” (provisional name*2) to foster new connections and accelerate innovation. In addition, HORIBA will consolidate planning, strategy, administrative, and sales functions from group companies across the Kyoto–Shiga area surrounding its current head office into the new global headquarters. Other existing sites in Kyoto-Shiga area will be specialized for development, manufacturing, and service functions to improve operational efficiency and capabilities.

HORIBA is naming this initiative, which combines the construction of the new global headquarters and the realignment of domestic sites, the “HORIBA World Headquarters Project.” Through this project, HORIBA will pursue its next stage of evolution toward becoming a company with annual revenue of 1 trillion yen.