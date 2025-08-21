Hosokawa Micron focuses on turnkey systems at Powtech Technopharm

The Hosokawa Micron Group and its subsidiaries will be presenting their range of products and services in Hall 11, Stand 137 at Powtech Technopharm 2025 in Nuremberg from 23 - 25th September.

× Expand Hosokawa Micron Group

Under the motto "Road to Innovation: Turnkey solutions by Hosokawa Micron", the focus of the trade fair presentation is on the complete solutions for powder processing from the special machine construction group. Hosokawa Alpine also has two new grinders in its portfolio.

Powder processing systems from a single source

Thanks to the various subsidiaries represented worldwide, Hosokawa Micron Group customers receive turnkey systems for powder processing. Hosokawa Solids (Germany/Spain) covers pneumatic conveying, storage, dosing and weighing. Hosokawa Alpine from Augsburg specialises in grinding and classifying. Hosokawa Micron B.V. (Netherlands) and Hosokawa Micron Ltd. (UK) respectively complement the portfolio with solutions for drying, mixing and containment. Customers therefore receive their complete powder processing system from a single source, with perfectly harmonised components. As a result, they benefit from efficient solutions with maximum process reliability - individually planned and reliably implemented.

New mills and predictive maintenance tool

Hosokawa Alpine will also be presenting two new mills in Nuremberg. The popular Picoline laboratory mill has been updated. The control and work units are now separate, so both parts can be positioned independently of each other and adapted to existing conditions. A total of eleven modules for grinding, classifying, mixing and coating can be attached to the system and quickly exchanged. As these available modules are derived from the well-known series of Hosokawa Micron Group production systems, you can simply use the determined manufacturing process as a basis for a later transfer to production scale. In addition to the Picoline, Hosokawa Alpine will be presenting another completely newly developed mill for the first time at Powtech.

The Blueserv service brand is introducing isa.guard, a new software solution for predictive maintenance. With isa.guard, customers receive real-time machine diagnostics based on continuous sensor data and expert analyses. This enables them to detect anomalies at an early stage, plan proactive measures and maximise system uptime.

Active participation in the trade fair framework programme

In addition to presenting new solutions at its stand, Hosokawa Alpine will also be actively involved in the trade fair's framework programme. Markus Eggenmüller, Director Sales Powder & Particle Processing, and Dr Steffen Sander, Head of R & D Powder & Particle Processing, will give a presentation on the topic "Innovation meets application - the performance of modern jet mill technology" on 23. September 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Patrick Schörwerth, Service Consultant at Hosokawa Alpine, and Sebastian Muschaweck from Dalog Diagnosesysteme GmbH will also be speaking on 23 September 2025 at 5 p.m. on the topic of "Predictive maintenance to cut downtime, boost efficiency, build expertise & ensure sustainable production". Both presentations will take place in Hall 12 at Stand 12 -230.