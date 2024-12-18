Henny Zijlstra, chief commercial officer at Adragos Pharma shares how the era of change in the European CDMO landscape has brought in a greater focus on agility and customer centricity.

× Expand Titus JP Shutterstock 2477504817 Europe map isolated on white background. for website layouts, background, education, precise, customizable, Travel worldwide, map silhouette backdrop, earth geography, political, reports.

In the past few years, Europe’s contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) landscape has evolved significantly, driven by the increased demand for specialised CDMO services in small molecules and drug products. European CDMOs are increasingly focusing on advanced small molecule capabilities, which include expertise in complex chemistries, high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), and tailored drug product formulations.

The European CDMO landscape has also shifted notably toward onshoring, with companies increasingly favouring European manufacturing over Asian sources. This “friend-shoring” approach reduces reliance on regions like China, enhancing supply chain security, resilience, and logistical efficiency. European CDMOs are more focused than ever on transparency and long-term partnerships, offering greater alignment on quality standards and compliance with EU regulations. This emphasis on quality positions European CDMOs as capable partners in ensuring supply stability and regulatory adherence in a complex global environment.

Changing customer expectations and demands

The CDMO landscape changes have heightened customer expectations for flexibility, speed, and comprehensive regulatory support. The shift toward “friend-shoring” has made transparency, partnership, and high-quality standards essential in CDMO relationships, as customers want assurances of reliability and regulatory compliance. Clients now expect more adaptive and agile CDMO partners that can navigate complex regulatory environments and deliver to market faster. In small molecules and drug products, there is an increased demand for CDMOs with advanced capabilities in complex formulations, HPAPIs, and innovative delivery systems.

Drug developers are looking for CDMOs that demonstrate their commitment to remaining customer-centric by focusing on transparency and capacity alongside existing strengths in technology and training. Recognising that their ability to meet client needs hinges on readiness to handle clients’ demands, CDMOs have been investing significantly in expanding their manufacturing capacity. This ensures they can accommodate any project size and complexity without delay. Furthermore, there has been a focus on upgrading project management tools, enabling CDMOs to track and manage projects more effectively. These tools also support CDMOs’ commitment to transparency, allowing them to provide clients with real-time updates and foster collaborative relationships.

The crucial role of agility and innovation

In a competitive market, agility and innovation are essential. They form the core of CDMOs’ strategic response to industry demands. At Adragos, our agility is showcased by the expansion projects we have undertaken at all our sites. We do more than just acquire facilities; we enhance them significantly by investing in their upgrade and modernisation. For instance, we’ve introduced new filling lines at our facilities in Leipzig, Germany, and Livron, France, which not only expand our production capacity but also improve our responsiveness to client needs.

CDMOs must focus on improving their client interactions and operational processes through advanced technology solutions. To meet this need, we have been using a proprietary API portal that helps optimise supplier search processes and provides access to critical data for making informed decisions.

Ensuring flexibility and customisation in service offerings through several strategic approaches is vital for CDMOs to remain current. They should support all dosage forms, showcasing their ability to handle various development needs across project requirements. It is also essential to adapt business models to fit each client's unique requirements, offering tailored service arrangements that align closely with their specific goals. Additionally, CDMOs should continuously grow their network by adding new sites, which enhances their service capabilities and geographical reach. This expansion allows them to offer specialized services and adapt more readily to market changes.

Fostering proactive partnerships

As a forward-looking CDMO, we maintain proactive partnerships and collaborations with our clients by developing an end-to-end relationship early in the process. By understanding their needs and objectives from the outset, we ensure that our strategies align closely with their business models and the shared goal of bringing medicines to market. This collaboration is maintained throughout the project life cycle, supported by regular and transparent communication. This approach not only streamlines the development and production processes but also strengthens our ability to adapt quickly to changes, ensuring that we work as a unified team with our clients’ best interests in mind.

We maintain continuous communication with our clients through various effective channels, ensuring they are fully informed and confident in our partnership. Our team prioritises prompt and thorough responses to client inquiries and issues, demonstrating our commitment to their satisfaction. We listen attentively to each client’s needs and customise our services accordingly. Furthermore, we are transparent about our methodologies, providing clear explanations to ensure clients understand and are reassured by our processes. We also actively seek and value client feedback, integral to our ongoing efforts to enhance and refine our services, thereby continuously elevating the quality of our client support and project execution. This approach has helped us navigate the changing European CDMO environment and thrive in this specialised field.