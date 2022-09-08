HTFC Innovation Award to be presented at HealthTech Innovation Days

The HealthTech For Care (HTFC) Innovation Award will be presented for the first time at the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) on October 13 and 14, 2022 in Paris.

The HTID event, organised by the HTFC endowment fund, is launching for the first time a pitch competition for European healthcare companies committed to patients. The purpose is to offer these companies the opportunity to present their solutions to healthcare experts and investors.

25 European companies from the biotech, medtech, innovative services & digital health sectors, committed to patients, selected by the European clusters, will present their innovation to a jury composed of HTFC's sponsors and the HTID health innovation ecosystem.

The selected companies from seven European countries are A4Cell, AbolerIS Pharma, Abscint, ANeuroTech, Aptus, Bloomlife, Clouds of Care, E-scopics, FluoSphera, Iomed, Lattice Medical, mimiX biotherapeutics, Neomatrix, Neuropath, Predilife, Pulsify Medical, Radiomics, Regen Lab, Smart immune, Transactiva, Vidac Pharma Ltd., Leucid Bio, miDiagnostics, MRM Health & Yoni Solutions.

The winner will receive the HealthTech For Care Innovation Award, which goes along with connections with HTFC sponsors, visibility through dedicated communication and free access to the fifth edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event.

The HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event combines one-on-one meetings between innovative European healthcare companies (biotech, medtech, innovative services & digital health), investors, industrial and pharmaceutical companies, as well as conferences and roundtables led by international KOLs.