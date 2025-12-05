IDA Ireland publishes whitepaper on future of biopharma manufacturing

IDA Ireland has published a comprehensive new whitepaper, "The Future of Biopharma in Ireland: Unlocking Growth Through Innovation, Investment, and Collaboration."

The in-depth report, powered by contributions from several leading figures in Ireland’s biopharma sector at a roundtable earlier this year, delivers current insights into Ireland’s evolving biopharmaceutical sector and maps out a strategic path to solidify Ireland’s position as a global leader in biopharma manufacturing.

The whitepaper is released at a time when the industry faced with transformative trends such as geopolitical shifts, technology innovation, advanced therapies and next-generation biologics.

The whitepaper deep-dives into several key important themes:

Ireland as a stable, resilient global manufacturing hub

The whitepaper showcases geopolitical stability, the high regulatory standards of Ireland and a highly-skilled workforce with top talent. The report reveals Ireland's history of being a reliable, secure supply chain partner amidst increasing recent uncertainties in global trade.

A leader in advanced therapies and next-generation biologics

Ireland's leadership is being forged in this sector, with the country's growing capabilities in cell, gene and RNA-based therapies manufacturing at the heart of its ambitious future growth plans. The whitepaper shows how major investments in cutting-edge infrastructure, such as the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), form part of this innovation ecosystem.

Spearheading biopharma digital and AI transformation in Ireland

The whitepaper illustrates Ireland’s role as a breeding ground for digital and AI-powered manufacturing in the biopharma sector. Collaborations between industry leaders, academia and a solid regulatory system are driving advances in biopharma 4.0, resulting in enhanced efficiency, compliance and speed to market.

Shaping national and EU policies

This whitepaper describes Ireland's commitment to developing European life sciences regulatory and industrial strategies. A coordinated whole-of-government approach is advancing competitiveness, talent development and sustainable growth across biopharma sector.

Over the past 65 years, Ireland has grown into a major biopharma cluster, employing over 50,000 in a sector that has attracted €15 billion in foreign direct investment over the past decade. Providing a unique combination of innovation, regulatory excellence and collaborative industry-government efforts, Ireland is now poised for continued success in a rapidly changing global environment.

Rory Mullen, head of biopharma and food at IDA Ireland, said: "Ireland's position as a trusted and resilient manufacturing hub for advanced medicines offers significant advantages in the current era of geopolitical volatility. Our investment in talent, infrastructure and innovation allows us to meet the future needs of the biopharma industry, particularly in advanced therapies and digital transformation. The whitepaper is downloadable from the IDA Ireland website and offers in-depth information for investors, industry players, policymakers and media with a stake in the future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.