Identiv and InPlay introduces BLE-Enabled Smart Labels

Identiv and InPlay, a wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) solution provider, has announced the co-development of a new portfolio of BLE-enabled smart labels designed for high-value logistics applications.

This collaboration marks a shared commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions for high-value, specialised use cases, spanning cold-chain compliance, pharmaceutical and food logistics, and asset tracking. Currently in development, the BLE smart label portfolio is expected to be commercially available in late 2025.

“We’re excited to collaborate with InPlay on this next-generation BLE smart label portfolio,” said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. “By combining Identiv’s leadership in specialised RFID and BLE inlay and label design with InPlay’s ultra-low-power BLE technology, we’re developing innovative solutions that will offer real-time visibility and traceability for critical applications that require real time tracking and condition monitoring.”

Next-generation technology, smarter data

The upcoming smart label portfolio will be powered by InPlay’s IN100 NanoBeacon, an ultra-low-power BLE System-on-Chip (SoC). The BLE smart labels will offer:

Active broadcasting of BLE identifier, enabling real time tracking and visibility

Integration with sensors to suit specific application needs, including temperature, humidity, and motion

Configurable form factors to better fit specific application requirements

Compatibility with low-cost BLE gateways and smartphones

Extended read ranges compared to standard HF and UHF RFID labels and tags

Encryption and message authentication with AES-EAX cryptography

“This new BLE smart label portfolio showcases InPlay and Identiv’s ability as partners to develop specialised IoT solutions that are accessible and adaptable to a range of high-value applications,” said Jason Wu, co-founder and CEO of InPlay “Together, we’re addressing real-world challenges with next-gen BLE labels that are secure, scalable, and smart.”

Scalable, cost-effective innovation

The Identiv–InPlay BLE smart label portfolio is being designed with scalability in mind. At high production volumes, pricing is expected to range between $1–$2 per smart label, depending on battery requirements, sensor configuration and label design.

Representatives from Identiv and InPlay will attend RFID Journal LIVE! 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev., on 6-8th May, 2025. Attendees can visit InPlay’s booth #619 to learn more about the partnership and its products.