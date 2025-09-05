IMA Active organises NEXTEN event

Promoted and organised by IMA Active, NEXTEN will be held on 27-28th October 2025 in the setting of Villa Erba, Lake Como in Italy.

× Expand Robert Harding Video Shutterstock Lake Como

It will be a world première of the new IMA Active tablet presses and will involve leaders in the pharmaceutical industry through a variety of technical sessions.

Attendees from all over the world will have the chance to discover DOMINA and SOLIDA, a brand-new concept of tablet presses, designed to change the meaning of production in the pharmaceutical industry. Conceived as a modular technological platform, where all the functional blocks are easily removable and interchangeable, DOMINA is designed to allow a plug-and-play shift among different machine configurations. On the other hand, SOLIDA allows efficient functional upgrades.

Designed with an eye to Pharma 4.0, the new IMA Active tablet presses are easily adaptable to production environments, able to learn and suggest improvements. The Dynamicam, a unique filling cam, covers the entire filling range: this innovative patented solution, combined with motorisation of the independent paddles, is the best for product-centric fine tuning.

Andrea Semprini Cesari, IMA Active vice president, said: “At NEXTEN, we are reimagining the pharmaceutical landscape. This is more than just an event; it is a celebration of tableting innovation. Join IMA Active for a two-day event dedicated to the world première of the new IMA Active tablet press range. A unique opportunity to preview the new machines, learn about the main innovations during the technical sessions and network with the leading players in the pharmaceutical market.”

A smart design also leads to an enhanced user experience. The processing area is fully accessible once the external doors are opened, while access to the machine basement is required only for maintenance. Thanks to a rotating arm nested in the machines, turret changeover is accomplished in a matter of minutes. DOMINA features servo-assisted phases minimising operator’s intervention while SOLIDA takes the operator through comfortable procedures fully guided via the HMI. Operating errors are practically eliminated.

Based on the proven PREXIMA concept, the new IMA Active tablet presses are designed with an extremely robust structure, allowing both pre-compression and main compression forces up to 100 kN. The upper and lower cast iron structures are rigidly connected ensuring maximum reliability even at high production speed.

Luca Cavazzini, IMA Active sales & marketing director, said: “We will be delighted to present to our customers from all over the world DOMINA and SOLIDA, a brand-new concept of tablet presses, ready to change the meaning of production in the pharmaceutical industry. We have invested a lot in these new IMA Active tablet presses, which have been designed with an eye to Pharma 4.0. They are easily adaptable to state-of-the-art production environments, able to learn and suggest improvements.”