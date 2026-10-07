IMA Group to showcase at Pack Expo

At Pack Expo 2026, IMA Group will showcase its latest innovations in processing, packaging, end-of-line, automation, as well as digital solutions and customer services across the pharmaceutical and medtech industries.

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Under the theme "Step into Cognitive Manufacturing", IMA will present its vision of a new generation of manufacturing, where Artificial Intelligence, advanced Robotics, Digital Vision Systems and Human Expertise work together to create smarter, more connected and adaptive production environments. In this model, technology enhances human capabilities, enabling faster decisions, greater operational efficiency, improved quality control and continuous performance optimisation throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.

Through live demonstrations, new machine launches and digital applications, visitors will experience how these technologies are being applied across multiple industries to improve productivity, flexibility and sustainability. The exhibition will also feature IMA Service solutions, including digital services, predictive maintenance, remote support and performance optimisation tools designed to maximise equipment availability and support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their production assets.

At Pack Expo 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to discover new machines, integrated production solutions and innovations developed by IMA Group.

The pharmaceutical and metech divisions of IMA Group and its specialists are introducing IMA Pharma, the all-in-one supplier specialising in the design and manufacture of innovative machines and complete lines for the processing, medical assembly and packaging of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, as well as projects concerning digitalisation, sustainability, and customer service solutions.

IMA Pharma is said to be composed of highly expert divisions able to offer tailor-made solutions for the most sophisticated requests of the pharmaceutical market: IMA Active (Solid Dose Solutions), IMA Life (Aseptic Processing and Freeze-Drying Solutions), IMA Safe (Packaging Solutions) and IMA BFB (End of Line Solutions).

Completing this framework, IMA MED-TECH adds its specialised know-how in medical device assembly.

Meeting the divisions at the show:

IMA Life, the division specialising in aseptic processing and freeze-drying solutions, will present SENSITIVE AP400 labelling solution, available with key features and design aspects that have been created to facilitate the operator’s tasks throughout the entire process, while ensuring the superior performance and versatility of a labeller that has already encountered widespread success in the pharmaceutical sector. Transparent on three sides, operators are always able to closely monitor the labelling process, and the large front panels provide excellent access for cleaning and maintenance. The sliding reel holder, at a convenient height of 790 mm from ground level, makes changeover operations comfortable and swift, and the labelling process runs uninterrupted increasing productivity.

IMA Safe announces its new electronic tablet counting system with product detection and single tablet rejection I-SCAN technology. This sensor counts and detects damaged tablets or capsules prior to being filled into the bottle, ensuring the highest level of precision and accuracy. I-SCAN’s new single tablet rejection system eliminates each damaged product detected, avoiding discarding multiple tablets or the filled bottle. Available in low to high-speed models, with compact footprints and quick changeover, I-SCAN is the ideal tablet counting solution.

IMA MED-TECH, specialising in advanced assembly and handling solutions for a wide range of medical devices, including injectables, inhalers, diagnostic devices, wearables, surgical sutures, contact lenses and IOLs, will present the X-PEN, a versatile modular platform for the final assembly of pen injectors and autoinjectors. The X-PEN portfolio offers flexible solutions ranging from manual to fully automated systems, with output speeds from 2 PPM to 160 PPM. Designed for both pre-assembly and final assembly, X-PEN integrates automated quality controls, including force-distance measurements and vision inspection, ensuring optimal precision and product integrity. The platform supports applications in the treatment of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and multiple sclerosis, among others. Visitors will also be able to experience a virtual demo of ASSEMBLA, the scalable medical device assembly platform engineered to support growth from clinical development to full-scale production on a single flexible architecture.