IMA Life North America holds grand opening ceremony

IMA Life North America, part of IMA Group, held a Grand Opening Ceremony in Tonawanda for the new 120,000-square-foot facility built to increase its production of freeze-drying equipment for the pharmaceutical industry.

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The new building meets the highest sustainability standards in line with IMA Group’s manufacturing strategy. The new facility includes 90,000 square feet of production space and 30,000 square feet of office space on a 15-acre parcel located at 700 Colvin Woods Parkway, replacing IMA Life’s existing 60,000-square-foot facility at 2175 Military Road in Tonawanda. IMA Life has 195 employees based in Tonawanda and plans to add more personnel as the expansion project unlocks a widespread increase in production.

IMA Life offers a broad range of technologically advanced machines, which preserve the integrity of pharmaceutical products, ensuring the maximum level of sterility and protecting both the operator and the environment. IMA Life's equipment is shipped all over the world and its customers include the main multinational companies in the industry.

The large freeze dryers manufactured in Tonawanda can rapidly convert vials of liquid medicines and other pharmaceutical products into a powdered form that is shelf-stable and easy to transport. The product range includes blowers, washers, depyrogenation tunnels, liquid and powder fillers, isolation technologies, freeze dryers, automatic loading/unloading systems and labellers.