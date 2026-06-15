IMA MED-TECH introduces ASSEMBLA following its debut at Interpack 2026

Following its debut at Interpack 2026, IMA MED-TECH officially introduces ASSEMBLA to the market, a new modular engineer-to-order platform developed for medical device assembly, from clinical phases through to high-performance industrial production.

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Showcased in Düsseldorf through an immersive virtual demonstration, ASSEMBLA introduces a new approach to assembly based on flexibility, scalability and validation reliability, addressing the needs of an increasingly complex industry characterised by evolving product designs, variable volumes and stringent regulatory requirements.

“With ASSEMBLA, we are introducing a universal platform that combines modularity, performance and validation reliability,” states IMA MED-TECH. “One frame, infinite configurations, any production volume.”

Modular architecture and continuous scalability

ASSEMBLA is based on a single extendable frame, expandable from 2 to 6 meters and configurable through interconnected modules in horizontal, vertical or hybrid layouts. This architecture allows the platform to be tailored to specific process requirements, optimising footprint and performance.

The solution covers a productivity range from 20 up to 500+ parts per minute, enabling a continuous growth path:

semi-automatic units for laboratory and clinical trials

automatic cells for small and mid-scale production

industrial lines up to high and ultra-high-performance systems

ASSEMBLA supports multi-device and multi-generation production across several application fields, including injectables, inhalers, diagnostics, wearable technologies and ophthalmic systems.

Integrated technology for quality and compliance

Building on more than 60 years of IMA industrial expertise, the platform integrates advanced technologies to ensure precision, traceability and product integrity.

ASSEMBLA is compatible with major control systems (PLCs) and can be integrated with different transport technologies, including magnetic systems, helping to simplify validation processes. The platform also features IoT connectivity, advanced monitoring and pre-batch verification tools.

ASSEMBLA is designed as a modular ecosystem, enabling manufacturers to adapt quickly to evolving products and production requirements.

IMA MED-TECH solution portfolio

During Interpack 2026, IMA MED-TECH presented its portfolio of turnkey solutions for medical device assembly:

X-PEN LAB, for development and pilot production up to 20 ppm

X-PEN, for industrial production up to 160 ppm

ASSEMBLA, multi-device engineer-to-order platform

solutions for the assembly of inhalers, diagnostic devices, wearable technologies, surgical instruments, contact lenses and intraocular lenses (IOLs)

ASSEMBLA now represents a strategic solution in the IMA MED-TECH portfolio, supporting customers in the industrialisation and scalability of medical devices.