IMA PHARMA and IMA MED-TECH at CPHI Milan 202

CPHI Worldwide brings together the entire pharmaceutical supply chain and stands as one of the most important events in the industry’s annual agenda.

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The Pharmaceutical and MedTech Divisions of IMA Group, together with their specialists, are pleased to guide you inside Pharma, introducing the All-In-One supplier specialized in designing and manufacturing innovative machines and complete lines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical products.

With a strong focus on innovation, IMA also delivers projects dedicated to digitalisation, sustainability, and customer service solutions, supporting the entire pharma ecosystem towards greater efficiency and responsibility. Here is a preview of what you will find on display:

Following its world premiere at Interpack 2026, IMA Life will present the TILE-X line at CPHI Milan, where it will make its Italian debut. TILE-X represents a groundbreaking innovation in the fill-finish process, designed to handle Ready-To-Use components through magnetic levitation technology. Suitable for high-value pharmaceuticals such as biopharmaceuticals and ATMPs with a focus on Cell & Gene therapies, TILE-X extends the concept of modularity, unprecedented in the aseptic fill-finish process. Based on magnetic levitation technologies, TILE-X enables frictionless component handling with zero risk of particulate generation.

At the IsoTech Lab - a corner devoted to the Isolator Research & Development Laboratory - IMA Life experts in aseptic processing will present the new IMA VPHP BioIndicator. Developed to complement Microbiological Support Services, this new generation of biological indicators has been specifically designed for VPHP bio-decontamination cycles used in isolators. IMA VPHP BioIndicator supports Cycle Development, Performance Qualification (PQ), re-qualification, and ongoing contamination control strategies, ensuring robust and defendable 6-log sporicidal performance. These biological indicators are based on Geobacillus stearothermophilus spores (ATCC 12980) and packaged in VPHP-permeable packaging.

On show also the X-PEN LAB, a precise semi-automatic solution for clinical trials and small-scale production. It ensures accurate press-in with monitored force-distance measurement and supports multi-variant manufacturing with manual loading and offloading. Ideal for early-stage development, X-PEN LAB belongs to the X-PEN Series: IMA MED-TECH’s standard platform for pen and autoinjector final assembly. The X-PEN platform, based on a Linear Magnetic Transport System (LMTS), supports multi-variant manufacturing with production speeds ranging from 40 to 160 ppm. Integrated options include vision inspection, no-glass-to-glass PFS handling, force-distance controlled assembly, priming and labelling.