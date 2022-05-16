ImaginAb announces agreement with Invicro to progress clinical doses

ImaginAb, a global biotechnology company focused on developing ImmunoPET imaging agents and therapeutic radio pharmaceuticals (RPT), announced a agreement with Invicro LLC, a global, imaging CRO, and part of REALM IDx, Inc., to supply clinical doses of ImaginAb’s investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent.

In addition, the agreement allows Invicro to produce zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab for its preclinical offerings.

This offering is a response to the growth seen in Immuno-Oncology (I-O) therapies and demand from pharmaceutical and biotech companies for advanced, non-invasive, whole-body imaging biomarkers. ImaginAb’s investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) provides a number of potential benefits that may help inform early decision making through Phase I-IV clinical trials.

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: “We are delighted with our agreement with Invicro and the operational benefits we hope it will bring to its customers.

“Arising from discussions with pharma and biotech companies that currently license our technology, we believe this partnership will bring the best of both businesses together, offering the potential benefits of our investigational CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent in understanding the therapeutic efficacy and treatment outcomes in clinical trials more precisely and at an earlier stage.”

This offering is intended to provide pharma and biotech customers with the opportunity to receive clinical doses of ImaginAb’s investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent directly from Invicro.

“Invicro’s vision to transform healthcare through advanced imaging technologies aligns with ImaginAb’s investigational CD8 technology and mission. We believe this agreement will offer deeper insights into immune biology and pharmacodynamics that will help advance the development of therapies within the I-O space,” commented Dr. Matthew Silva, CEO of Invicro.