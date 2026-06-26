IMCD opens new hub in New Jersey, USA

IMCD Group, a global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has opened its new Pharmaceutical Technical Centre and Food & Nutrition US Technical Hub in IMCD’s new offices in Allendale, New Jersey, USA.

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The new facilities are part of IMCD’s network of more than 80 technical centres globally.

At the opening celebration, guests were able to tour the new application laboratories and observe first-hand a space where creative ideas are transformed into tangible proof-of-concept prototypes.

Designed as a centre for technical development and knowledge sharing, the new facilities offer expanded laboratory capabilities for product innovation, alongside a dedicated learning space for technical seminars, workshops, and collaborative learning. The facilities bring together IMCD teams, customers and suppliers under one roof to collaborate on leading solutions across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food and beverage markets, accelerating the transformation of ideas into real-world solutions with greater speed and efficiency. The local facilities will benefit from technical capabilities, connected to experts across the Global lab network via our digital analytics platform.

The Food & Nutrition US Technical Hub features a dedicated Food & Nutrition Application Lab and Bakery Lab designed for the co-creation of trend-driven formulation solutions across bakery, beverage, confectionery, dairy, nutrition, and savoury applications. From concept ideation and prototype development to formulation optimisation, the centre empowers local customers to bring innovative concepts to life and accelerate speed to market with market-ready solutions.

Emilie Pharand, vice president Food & Nutrition, North America, IMCD, said: “Our US Technical Hub is more than a laboratory; it represents an exciting milestone in our commitment to supporting our North American customers and partners. It is a destination for collaboration, creativity, and technical excellence, where market understanding and formulation expertise come together to accelerate ideas from concept to commercialisation. We are excited to welcome customers and partners into this space to co-create what’s next.”

The Pharmaceutical Technical Centre will support the development of patient-friendly solid, semi-solid and liquid formulations for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements with state-of-the-art equipment and technologies. This includes regulatory advice, practical training and knowledge exchange in the global laboratory network.

Sibu Varghese, vice president of IMCD Pharmaceuticals US, commented: “By combining IMCD’s global expertise with deep local insight, these new facilities will provide valuable technical resources to help North American customers accelerate product development across a broad range of dosage forms, supported by active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulation expertise.”