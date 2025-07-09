IMCD opens new Life Science Laboratory hub in Shanghai

IMCD Group, a specialist in the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces the official opening of its newly reorganised and expanded Life Science Laboratory hub in Shanghai.

× Expand IMCD

This investment highlights IMCD’s continued commitment to innovation expertise, technical excellence, and collaborative partnerships in China and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The newly inaugurated Life Science Laboratory hub is dedicated to supporting life science industries with newly established or upgraded laboratories for Beauty & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Food & Nutrition. The hub brings together the three laboratories to increase cross-industry exchanges and enhance our offerings to our customers and partners. The compound is part of the East China University of Science & Technology, allowing close collaboration with the University on talent development and innovation.

IMCD’s global network of over 80 technical centres and laboratories plays a vital role in fostering collaboration with suppliers and customers, enabling the co-creation of solutions to address complex formulation challenges and to anticipate industry trends. By combining deep local expertise with IMCD’s extensive global reach, these facilities offer valuable support to customers seeking to bring innovative products to market more quickly and effectively.

“The new Life Science Laboratory hub represents an exciting step forward for IMCD in China,” said Nicky Huang, managing director for IMCD China. “It demonstrates our long-term investment in building local capabilities, strengthening our ability to serve customers with scientific expertise and market knowledge. By integrating advanced technical facilities with a customer-focused approach, we are creating meaningful opportunities for growth and innovation.”