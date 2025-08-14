IMCD receives upgraded ESG ratings from ISS ESG and Sustainalytics

IMCD N.V., a partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has received improved ratings from two rating agencies: ISS ESG and Sustainalytics.

× Expand MMD Creative Shutterstock

These upgrades reflect the company’s ongoing progress across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas.

The recognition follows IMCD’s EcoVadis Platinum medal earlier this year, placing the company in the top 1% of all organisations assessed worldwide for sustainability performance.

ISS ESG rating upgraded to B-

IMCD’s ESG Corporate Rating from ISS ESG has been raised to B- (from C+), positioning the company above the industry average. The rating reflects strong performance in managing ESG-related risks and opportunities, transparency in public disclosures and the implementation of responsible business practices. ISS ESG scores range from A+ (excellent performance) to D (very poor).

Sustainalytics risk score lowered to 11.6

Sustainalytics has reduced IMCD’s ESG Risk Rating from 12.6 to 11.6. This maintains IMCD’s status in the “low risk” category. Sustainalytics cited strong management of material ESG issues and a best-practice approach to disclosure, supporting long-term accountability to investors and stakeholders. Sustainalytics scores range from 0-100: the lower the score, the better the performance.

Cecile Westerhuis, group director, Sustainability, said: “These upgrades are the result of clear direction and dedicated work across teams and functions. From our technical laboratories to logistics and commercial operations, every part of the business plays a role in making sustainability real. These ratings confirm that we are on the right track, and that our efforts are both credible and measurable.”

Summary of IMCD’s sustainability ratings: