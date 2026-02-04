IMed Group appoints talent acquisition manager

IMed Group, a provider of regulatory consultancy services to the global medical and health technology industry, has announced the appointment of Spencer Keegan as talent acquisition manager.

Keegan will join IMed’s commercial team, bringing more than fourteen years’ experience recruiting within the life sciences sector. Over the course of his career, he has successfully delivered diverse recruitment projects across Europe, the United States and Asia, forging lasting relationships with clients, candidates and colleagues alike.

His background spans the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Clinical Research industries, where he has developed sector expertise and an extensive international network of compliance professionals. With his in-depth knowledge of the entire recruitment process and life cycle, Spencer has specifically led numerous Quality and Regulatory focused recruitment campaigns, consistently placing high-calibre talent into critical roles.

In his new role at IMed Group, Keegan will oversee the company’s internal talent acquisition strategy, while also expanding IMed’s recruitment services for clients. This will include sourcing professionals for both permanent and contract positions, helping clients across the medical and health technology sectors secure the specialist expertise they need, when they need it. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for IMed as the company continues its ambitious phase of international growth.

“I’m tremendously excited to be joining IMed Group as their Talent Acquisition Manager,” said Spencer Keegan, talent acquisition manager at IMed Group. “IMed has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality expert regulatory services to the global medical and health technology sector, and I’m looking forward to joining a team with such clear vision and purpose. With exciting expansion plans into Europe, I will help drive IMed’s progress and take a major step into the European market,” continued Spencer.

“We are delighted to welcome Spencer to IMed Group,” said Parminder Kalle, chief commercial officer at IMed Group. “His extensive experience within the life sciences sector makes him an excellent fit for our organisation. As we continue to grow and expand our range of services and geographical footprint, it is essential that we invest in attracting and retaining the very best internal talent, while also providing recruitment services that are critical to our clients’ evolving needs.”

Keegan will work closely with the commercial and leadership teams to embed best-practice recruitment methodologies, strengthen IMed’s team and expand client-facing recruitment offerings across permanent and contract positions. As IMed Group continues its expansion, the addition of experienced professionals underlines the company’s determination to combine technical excellence with strategic growth, continuing to provide expert regulatory services to the global medical and health tech industry.