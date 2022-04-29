Impel announces name change to reflect corporate transformation

Impel NeuroPharma, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced that it is changing its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals.

This new name reflects the ongoing corporate and strategic transformation of the company and the use of its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology to treat patients suffering from diseases with high unmet needs across various disease areas in addition to the central nervous system.

“Today Impel transitions from Impel NeuroPharma to Impel Pharmaceuticals. The first-cycle approval and launch of Trudhesa using our proprietary POD technology reinforces the promise of the device to provide potential treatment options for multiple disease areas by delivering drugs into the vascular-rich upper nasal space,” said Adrian Adams, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Impel Pharmaceuticals. “Now, as we celebrate our one-year anniversary as a publicly traded company, changing our name to Impel Pharmaceuticals cements the Company’s expanded corporate mission to provide transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases beyond the central nervous system.”

Effective at market close on Monday, April 25, 2022, trading for Impel will reflect the new name of Impel Pharmaceuticals under the same symbol “IMPL”. The corporate name change to Impel Pharmaceuticals does not affect the rights of the Company’s stockholders and no action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.