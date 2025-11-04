Indeeco introduces next generation tubing bundle line

Indeeco is introducing its next generation of Tubing and Tube Bundle products, named iHeat.

× Expand Indeeco

The enhanced product line offers the same reliability and safety standard as before, but with optimised go-to-market delivery metrics. Built on a proven track record of reliability and performance, Indeeco’s new iHeat Tubing Bundle line is positioned to set the standard as the OEM provider that can quote, design, and deliver with unmatched speed and dependability. With vertically integrated manufacturing and streamlined processes now under one roof, Indeeco anticipates shorter turnaround times and enhanced value to its customers.

“At its core, Indeeco’s Tube Bundles deliver exceptional reliability, safety, and efficiency for industrial process lines, analyzer sample lines, and critical fluid transfer applications,” said Kirk Mankin, director of sales. “Our second-generation offering allows us to manufacture with cutting edge technology and automation. We're excited to build upon our ninety-six years of manufacturing quality thermal solutions by delivering engineered tubing products produced in a single facility to accelerate our quoting, design, and delivery timeline — and will exceed customer expectations!"

The Tube Bundle lineup features a light (LTB) and heavy (HTB) steam traced models, as well as the electric traced bundle (ETB) all engineered to handle demanding industrial applications. LTB and HTB steam traced bundles are specifically designed for instrument impulse lines, pressure transmitters, fluid transfer lines, and analyser sample lines. These bundles offer both light tracers for freeze protection and heavy tracers for elevated temperature maintenance, covering a wide range of process requirements with both low and high temperature options.

The iHeat Tube ETB Bundle is suited for instrument impulse lines for pressure transmitters, process analyser sample lines, and CEMS lines. With dependable freeze protection and precise temperature maintenance, the iHeat Tube ETB Bundle offers increased process control. It is certified for hazardous area installations and features a full line of electrical connection and termination kits for secure and compliant setups. ETB bundles are available with heat trace self-regulating cable options (LSR, MSR, and HSR) to support various temperature maintenance needs and are approved for FM and CSA Class I Division 2 safety standards.

The STB Pre-Insulated Tube excels in heat retention and energy savings, making it ideal for applications where energy efficiency is a priority. The STB is also suitable for high-temperature use. Its design ensures superior longevity and performance across demanding industrial environments.

With the next-generation of Tubing Bundles, Indeeco is redefining the customer experience. Manufactured at a vertically integrated facility in the Midwest, these products benefit from streamlined quoting, design, and delivery. Supported by decades of expertise, Indeeco delivers personalised support and custom solutions to meet each customer’s needs.