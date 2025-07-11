Industry bodies commit to help government with industrial strategy

The Institution of Chemical Engineers, alongside the Chemical Industries Association, the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Society of Chemical Industry, have written to the Chancellor, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and the Secretary of State for Education, committing to work with the government to help implement the industrial strategy, and call on the government to make the most of the opportunities presented in the upcoming Post-16 Skills white paper.

As organisations committed to a sustainable future for UK industry underpinning growth and prosperity for all, the CIA, IChemE, RSC and SCI welcome the Industrial Strategy and commit to working with the Government and each other to support its implementation. Chemistry and chemical engineering knowledge, skills, research and innovation are fundamental in delivering the Strategy’s ambitions, across all sectors but particularly Clean Energy, Life Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing and Defence. The industry groups welcome recognition of the role of foundational industries and especially the confirmation that chemicals are “at the core of Advanced Manufacturing underpinning all domestic manufacturing.” No foundational industry can function without chemistry and chemical engineering, both of which are vital for success.

The bodies pledge to work together and with Government to help implement key recommendations from the Strategy including working with employers to drive investment in training and developing sustainable, skilled workforces for their sectors. To ensure success, IChemE, CIA, RSC and SCI call on the Government – in its upcoming Post-16 Skills white paper – to:

Explicitly recognise the vital role of chemistry and chemical engineering skills in underpinning the health of the UK economy and the Industrial Strategy

Provide appropriate incentives for employers to support lifelong training and workforce development across their organisations and sectors

Ensure the continued viability and local availability of chemistry and chemical engineering programmes across the UK, including technician, reskilling and graduate routes.

To read the full letter signed by CEOs Yvonne Baker OBE (IChemE), Steve Elliott (CIA), Dr Helen Pain MBE (RSC) and Sharon Todd (SCI), click here.