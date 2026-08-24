INEOS Inovyn agrees to acquire shares in Runcorn MCP Limited

INEOS Inovyn has confirmed that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50% shareholding in Runcorn MCP Limited following its entry into administration in 2025.

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The acquisition remains subject to the completion of the necessary legal and regulatory processes.

The transaction is expected to complete later this year and will fully integrate the chlor-alkali and EDC value chain under INEOS Inovyn. By bringing these businesses together, INEOS Inovyn will strengthen the long-term future of the site and enhance security of supply for customers.

Around 98% of the chlorine used in drinking water treatment is supplied by Runcorn, highlighting the site’s critical importance to public health and national infrastructure.

The acquisition represents an important step in safeguarding the continuity of strategically critical chlor-alkali operations in the UK. These products are essential for water treatment and food manufacturing and support a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare and construction. Strengthening the UK's chlor-alkali backbone is vital for strategic autonomy and national resilience.