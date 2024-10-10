Informa and Ipack Ima form strategic alliance to boost synergy

Key Highlights:

A synergic collaboration between Informa Markets and Ipack Ima S.r.l. was announced in Milan (Italy) to become a single global reference point for processing and packaging companies.

The deal aims to develop joint international promotion and step up cross-selling activities for their trade fair portfolios, including the Propak and Fispal platforms operated by Informa Markets and the trade fairs organised by Ipack Ima.

As for communication, the teams involved have launched a shared path to strengthen the visibility and value of the partnership.

× Expand Informa Valerio Soli and Fraser Hawkes

Informa Markets and Ipack Ima S.r.l. (international benchmark for process and packaging exhibitions, a joint venture between Ucima and Fiera Milano) publicly disclosed the agreement signed a few months ago meant to establish a brand-new strategic alliance. The deal aims to develop joint international promotion and step up cross-selling activities for their trade fair portfolios, including the Propak and Fispal platforms operated by Informa Markets and the trade fairs organised by Ipack Ima.

The agreement aims to guarantee a global presence for trade fairs focused on processing and packaging technologies, packaging materials, targeting the key sectors of the Food industry - with a particular focus on grain-based food and liquid food beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

As for communication, the teams involved have launched a shared path to strengthen the visibility and value of the partnership. In this context, Ipack Ima will also organise seminars and conferences on industry-related topics, particularly those related to packaging, processing, and materials, which are of strategic interest to Informa.

From a commercial standpoint, Informa Markets and Ipack Ima agreed on the creation of an integrated, interconnected platform that is meant to foster visibility in international markets, offer in-depth opportunities for expansion and growth on a global scale.

This agreement will allow Ipack Ima to further consolidate its global position as a reference point for the technologies it deals with, thus strengthening key markets. With Informa’s support, the presence of exhibitors from strategic markets like India and the United States will be enhanced, in addition to further consolidating its penetration in important European countries like France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium, supporting Ipack-Ima's already established sales network.

At the same time, Informa will benefit from Ipack Ima’s direct presence in the Italian and Turkish markets, facilitating the acquisition of new exhibitors for its exhibition network.

"Since signing this agreement, we have already started to uncover the synergies and opportunities that arise from aligning these two globally recognised brands. With their extensive expertise and networks in the key sectors served by our ProPak Global Portfolio, IPACK-IMA and ProPak are uniquely positioned to enhance our offerings, foster innovation, and deliver greater value to our customers worldwide," Fraser Hawkes managing director, International Sales Office of Informa Markets.

“This agreement is absolutely in line with our business plan, which envisions forging alliances with strategic partners in order to drive the growth and internationalisation of our fair by expanding partnerships and presence in other markets," commented Valerio Soli, Ipack Ima president. "Ipack Ima ranks among the global trade fair organisers, accentuating the mission of promoting outstanding companies from Italy (and beyond) within the target industries around the world. This alliance also helps us build further credibility with all of our international stakeholders”.

The collaboration between Informa and Ipack Ima will therefore guarantee processing and packaging businesses increased visibility on the markets in all the continents, supported by vertical skills tied to these industries.