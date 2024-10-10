Innovation and the future of life science at Pharmintech

Key Highlights:

The press conference to present the new Pharmintech powered by Ipack Ima fair, scheduled from 27 to 30 May 2025 at Fiera Milano – Rho, in conjunction with IPACK-IMA, was held in Milan.

The event, which focuses on process and packaging technologies and solutions for the life science industries, will be held at the same time as IPACK-IMA, to create a supply chain project that encompasses all the components of the value chain serving the world of pharmaceuticals, parapharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, nutrition, biotechnology, clean rooms and medical devices. Content will span technology to digitalisation, the study of new materials to sustainability, alongside regulation and certification, which are vital for the pharmaceuticals market.

A constantly developing market

According to the MECS research centre (responsible for the Pharmintech Monitor), the aggregate global value of the market dedicated to pharmaceutical packaging, processing, and materials is expected to reach €158.9 billion in 2027. In terms of the CAGR for the 2023/2027 period, processing is forecast to grow by 7.8%, packaging by 2.8% and materials by 6.4% amounting ​​respectively to €19.2 billion, €7.6 billion, and €132.1 billion. The market shows no signs of slowing down and, thanks to research and development and the development of new biopharmaceutical technologies, is set on a trajectory of constant growth on a global scale.

A roundtable to discuss the present and future of the pharma industry

The press conference adopted a round table format, with the participation of Sergio Dompé – chair and director, Dompé Farmaceutici, Alberto Bartolini – CEO at Cit Pharma and chair of the Pharmintech 2025 steering committee, Valerio Soli - CEO Industrial Market Solution Division at Coesia and chair of Ipack Ima, Rossano Bozzi, Corporate Business Development Department, BolognaFiere.

Insight from the key figures

“Pharmintech by Ipack Ima represents an international market that generates impressive figures," stated Valerio Soli, chair of Ipack Ima. "It plays a crucial role in fostering industry development in terms of both technology and R&D, offering a trade fair platform that serves an ideal setting for companies looking to showcase cutting-edge technologies, explore new materials and promote collaborations that will drive the future of the pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging sectors.” Our goal is to become the key event for companies seeking to innovate and expand in this rapidly evolving market."

Expand Pharmintech

Rossano Bozzi for BolognaFiere added: "Pharmintech exemplifies a revolutionary approach that has led to a collaboration between Italy's two most prominent trade fair organisations. We are therefore focusing on the next fair with confidence based on solid results already achieved with leading global names in the industry that have already confirmed their attendance.

"Also worthy of note is the extensive participation of specialist firms, whose capacity for innovation has made the Italian pharma and life sciences industry a world leader. Also organised by Ipack Ima and scheduled for 2025, Pharmintech is another event organised by the company as part of its offerings dedicated to the industrial supply chains on which our group is focusing."

Sergio Dompé, chair and director at Dompé Farmaceutici, added: “Dompé has a long-standing tradition of research and development focussing on innovation as a lever for social and business development.

"From biotechnological drugs to computational chemistry for drug discovery, from over-the-counter drugs to biopharmaceuticals with the capacity to revolutionise treatments, the goal is to generate value by bringing wellbeing to patients and society, starting with the communities in which our companies develop their business. With its potential for skills and human resources, Italy is one of the world leaders in pharmaceutical production and Pharmintech by Ipack Ima is the ideal event to experience the results of this leadership first-hand, to learn about its potential, and to meet the key figures in the pharmaceutical and life sciences market.”

Alberto Bartolini, CEO at Cit Pharma and chair of the Pharmintech 2025 Steering Committee, continued: “The pharmaceutical world comprises various ever-evolving industrial landscapes where research and development, alongside innovation and digitalisation, lay the foundations for constant progress in technology and the continuous development of new forms of pharmaceuticals.

"Leveraging digital solutions like digital twins and machine learning - which shorten testing times, making drugs safer and more quickly available to patients - we are rapidly evolving from synthetic molecules towards new solutions such as biopharmaceuticals. These are scientific revolutions with significant consequences for the market, patients, and technical development in the industry along the entire supply chain. It therefore involves the world of pharmaceutical packaging and processing, where Pharmintech by Ipack Ima serves as an ideal international platform for engaging with innovations in life sciences.”

The 2022 event: its success in numbers and visitors

With almost 9,000 visitors from 47 countries and 287 exhibitors, 31% of which from outside Italy, the 2022 show proved to be a huge success, attracting leading companies of the likes of: Abc Farmaceutici, Abel Nutraceuticals, Angelini Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutuci, Dompé Farmaceutici, Doppel Farmaceutici, Dow, Eli Lilly, Ibsa International, Glaxosmithkline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer, Polpharma, Roche, Teva Actavis, Zeta Farmaceutici, and Wella.

Technological innovation, digitalisation, and sustainability will converge once again at IPACK-IMA and Pharmintech, due to run at the same time at Milan's exhibition centre (Fiera Milano) from 27 to 30 May 2025, making the most of this unique venue with the capacity to showcase outstanding businesses dedicated to serving the manufacturing industry.