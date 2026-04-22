Integrion Automation announces CEO transition

Integrion Automation, a Cornerstone Corporation operating company, has announced that Joe Gemma will retire from his role as chief executive officer and transition to serve as strategic advisor to the company. Craig Rossman has been appointed chief executive officer, effective February 18th.

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Gemma joined the organisation three years ago, first serving as chief revenue officer and later as CEO. During his tenure, he led the launch of Integrion Automation as a standalone brand and repositioned the business for long-term growth. Under his leadership, the company broadened the robotic platforms it integrates, expanded customer relationships, and increased the average automation project size by more than threefold. He also recruited and developed a dedicated leadership team to support Integrion’ s next phase of growth.

“This transition reflects the strong foundation Joe helped build over the past three years,” said Peter Paras, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Corporation. “He established Integrion as an independent brand, expanded our capabilities, and built a leadership team positioned for long-term growth. We are grateful for his leadership and pleased he will continue to support the business as a Strategic Advisor.”

Gemma said: “It has been a privilege to help launch and lead Integrion during this important period. I am proud of the team we’ve built and the foundation now in place. As I step into retirement, I look forward to supporting Craig and the leadership team as the company continues to grow.”

Rossman brings significant experience leading industrial and automation businesses. As CEO, he will focus on strengthening customer partnerships, building scalable processes, and continuing to develop the organisation to support long-term growth.

“With the foundation established, our priority is putting the customer at the centre of everything we do and strengthening the processes, capabilities, and culture that will allow us to scale alongside them,” Paras said. “Craig brings the leadership and operational discipline to lead Integrion into its next chapter.”

Rossman added: “Integrion has built strong momentum and a talented team. Our focus now is ensuring we consistently deliver for customers while structuring our teams and business to support lasting partnerships. I look forward to working alongside our associates and customers as we strengthen Integrion for the long term.”