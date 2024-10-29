Logical Biological expands at Discovery Park after trade growth

Key Highlights:

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Kent, Lady Colgrain, and Lord Northbourne present Logical Biological with the King's Awards for Enterprise trophy and official Scroll signed by His Majesty, The King.

Logical Biological, a provider of biological critical materials for diagnostics, therapeutic research, and IVD reagent manufacture, has settled into larger, upgraded laboratory space at Discovery Park, marking its third move within the science and innovation campus. This expansion reflects the company's remarkable growth, which has seen a 170% increase in international trade over the past three years.

Founded as a start-up with just two employees, Logical Biological has grown to a dynamic team which collaborates with many of the top 30 IVD manufacturers and ships to over 24 different countries. This latest move with a more streamlined layout allows the company to significantly increase its operational capacity and efficiency, positioning it for even greater expansion in the future.

The continued success of Logical Biological has been recognised with the coveted King’s Award For Enterprise, which was recently presented to the team on site at Discovery Park. This prestigious accolade recognises the business’s excellence in International Trade for Outstanding Short-Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years.

With this expansion, Logical Biological is set to continue its leadership in the development and supply of biological critical materials, bolstering its ability to meet growing demand in both the diagnostic and therapeutic research sectors.

Stephane Argivier, CEO at Logical Biological, said: “Our growth has been driven by our ability to pivot rapidly and successfully post pandemic when many other companies were less fortunate. This was made possible by a unique understanding of our customers’ requirements, building capabilities to adapt in order to address their end-user needs, coupled with our aim to offer exceptional customer service and quality. This approach helped Logical Biological become a trusted partner to blue chip companies worldwide, and to address the increasing demand for high-quality biospecimens and critical raw materials in the diagnostic and pharmaceutic sectors.

“Discovery Park has been instrumental in supporting our journey, providing the ideal environment for us to prosper and grow. Our new state-of-the-art facilities not only meet the high containment standards we require, but also offer us the ability to achieve operational excellence beyond our size with purpose designed laboratory space and capacity to meet our ambitious expansion plans.

“The thriving science ecosystem at Discovery Park and the access to local talent, combined with the best talent and industry expertise we could attract throughout the UK, were significant factors in our success."

Discovery Park, a leading destination for science and technology innovation in Sandwich in Kent, is home to a diverse mix of start-ups and global corporations. The park provides state-of-the-art facilities that foster collaboration and innovation across a range of scientific disciplines.

Mayer Schreiber, CEO of Discovery Park, added: “We’re immensely proud to have Logical Biological as one of three King’s Award winners at Discovery Park. Their impressive expansion is a testament to their innovation and growing international impact. We’re proud to provide the upgraded facilities and supportive environment that help businesses like Logical Biological thrive, and we look forward to seeing their ongoing success as part of our dynamic community."