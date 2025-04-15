Interphex NY rewards IMA Life for the fourth year in a row

Another edition of Interphex NY has ended up in a convincing demonstration of how IMA Life stays on the "crest of innovation" with its latest technology for aseptic filling, introducing a modular, fully gloveless system based on magnetic levitation: TILE-X.

TILE-X follows in the footsteps of 3 previous awards

Since winning with Lynfinity LAB in 2022, INJECTA in 2023, and KryoAir in 2024, this year’s edition saw TILE-X triumph in the Biotech Innovation Award category. This category “acknowledges an exhibitor’s innovative application to a given product or service that not only addresses an industry need, but does so in such a way as to exceed previous standards or applications—thereby making the given process simpler, smoother, or easier to navigate”.

Fully gloveless processing for high-value products

TILE-X represents an approach to the production of high-value, small-batch products for special therapies, including cell & gene therapies, biological products and stem cell-based drugs. The technology developed by IMA Life exploits the power of magnetic levitation for component transport. Unlike conventional robotic systems that rely on mechanical movements and conveyor belts, TILE-X uses floating shuttles or movers to execute precise processing trajectories for Ready-To-Use components. Totally gloveless, TILE-X is also a modular concept designed to handle small and micro-batches while providing maximum operational flexibility. Each independent isolator module constituting TILE-X is equipped with its own ventilation system, pressure regulation, and filtration. This avoids depending on complex and traditional HVAC systems, thereby meeting cell & gene and advanced biological drug processing requirements.

Summary of the key benefits over traditional aseptic filling solutions

There are several advantages when considering specific needs for small-batch aseptic filling.

Handling of components is frictionless, eliminating risks of particulate generation for a contamination-free process.

Programmed precision and control over the movements of the floating shuttles optimises fill-finish operations and guarantees accuracy.

Product-specific recipes are supported by the flexibility and convenience of IPC feedback during processing.

Environmental monitoring plates are changed automatically without operator interaction, making the process 100% gloveless.

TILE-X ensures the highest levels of sterility assurance and operational efficiency. Perfectly suited to the next generation of high-value pharmaceuticals, it sets a new industry standard for advanced aseptic manufacturing.