INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO expands pharma innovation with CMO/CDMO Expo

INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO will take place from 20-22nd May at Makuhari Messe, bringing together a range of products and services related to pharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine.

× Expand INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO

With six specialised exhibitions under one roof, INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO provides a unified platform for networking, sourcing, and expanding business in Japan’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical market.

Introducing the first-ever CMO/CDMO Expo

In response to strong demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers, INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO will debut the CMO/CDMO Expo, Japan’s first show dedicated to pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing. The exhibition connects CMOs and CDMOs with pharmaceutical companies seeking outsourcing solutions, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing, small- and medium-molecule drugs, biopharmaceuticals, packaging and filling, contract analysis and testing, and related services. It is expected to attract decision-makers from R&D, production, procurement, supply chain, quality assurance, and corporate planning.

Alongside the new expo, BioPharma EXPO and PharmaLab EXPO continue to draw strong interest from pharmaceutical and biotech professionals in Japan and overseas, expanding business opportunities across all six concurrent shows.

Comprehensive exhibitor support

To support first-time exhibitors, maximise results, INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO offers a full range of support services. These include digital marketing and lead-generation tools such as web promotions, mobile app lead capture, and visitor analytics. Exhibitors also have access to customisable booth decoration packages, practical toolkits, advertising and visibility options through featured placements, awards programs, and seminar sessions, plus hands-on support from dedicated staff before and during the event.

Exhibiting at INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO goes beyond product showcase—it opens doors to new markets and long-term partnerships. With six integrated exhibitions and a strong international presence, the event provides direct access to thousands of qualified buyers and decision-makers, connecting companies with Japanese and global pharmaceutical leaders. It offers a rare opportunity to position brands at the center of Asia’s pharma innovation, generate high-quality leads, and accelerate business growth.

Experience the full potential of INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026

INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 brings together six specialised exhibitions, including the debut of the CMO/CDMO Expo, creating a comprehensive platform for pharmaceutical and biotech innovation. Exhibitors benefit from unmatched networking, targeted support, and access to thousands of decision-makers, helping showcase capabilities and build strategic partnerships. For companies looking to enter Japan or expand their customer base, INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 is a must-attend event.