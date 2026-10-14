IQVIA selects Veeva clinical operations applications

IQVIA and Veeva Systems has announced an expansion of their partnership with the selection of Veeva CTMS, eTMF, Study Startup, and Site Connect as enterprise standard applications that will be used across IQVIA clinical development studies. This extends the previously announced EDC partnership.

Together, IQVIA and Veeva bring best-in-class capabilities to clinical research to help customers increase trial speed and efficiency, strengthen site centricity, and make better-informed decisions, ultimately helping get life-changing treatments to patients faster. All Veeva clinical solutions are also available through IQVIA for sponsors who wish to enable a full Veeva technology stack.

“By bringing our companies’ strengths together, we’re giving clinical teams a more connected way to work, built on frictionless integration of our respective technologies,” said Richard Staub, president of Research and Development Solutions at IQVIA. “Just as importantly, customers retain the flexibility to choose the EDC, RTSM, and eCOA technologies and solutions that best meet their needs, including IQVIA’s innovative capabilities.”

“This is an exciting expansion of the partnership IQVIA and Veeva announced last year and the work we have done together since,” said Veeva founder and CEO Peter Gassner. “We are committed to supporting seamless product and services integration for the benefit of our customers and improving access to innovations for patients.”