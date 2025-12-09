ITA Group acquires UK-based pharmaceutical events specialist

ITA Group, a US-headquartered company in engagement solutions, has acquired C2events, an award-winning UK-based event management agency specialising in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The strategic move strengthens ITA Group’s presence in Europe and enhances its ability to deliver world-class event experiences globally.

Founded in 2004 and based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, C2events employs 40 team members and has managed events in 20 countries and 37 cities across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States. The agency is renowned for creating impactful experiences for some of the world’s most recognised healthcare and pharmaceutical brands.

Mark Saxby, executive director, C2events, said: “Four of our five largest clients are US-based, and we’ve always aspired to have an operation in the US. When ITA approached us, the benefits were clear. This partnership allows us to enhance our services and accelerate growth while maintaining our culture and commitment to clients.”

The acquisition delivers significant advantages for both organisations:

For ITA Group: Expanded local presence and event capabilities throughout Europe.

Expanded local presence and event capabilities throughout Europe. For C2events: Access to cutting-edge event technology, attendee engagement tools, and a global platform for growth.

C2events complements ITA Group’s pharmaceutical events team aimed to deliver global event solutions, enhanced compliance capabilities, sustainability leadership, industry-leading processes and exceptional service delivery.

Both companies share a strong cultural alignment. Like C2, ITA Group is employee-owned and prioritises team member wellbeing. ITA Group boasts a 96% staff retention rate, multiple Best Place to Work awards, and consistently positive employee feedback.

“ITA Group’s commitment to innovation and employee ownership aligns perfectly with our culture and vision for the future,” added Saxby. “Together, with our incredible teams, we can deliver a broader range of services to our healthcare and pharmaceutical clients across Europe and beyond.”

Brent Vander Waal, CEO, ITA Group, said: “C2events is an exceptional organisation that shares our commitment to service excellence and ownership culture. Together, we’ll provide clients across Europe with direct, in-region support and best-in-class solutions.”

C2events will continue serving clients with the same trusted teams and leadership in place. All team members will remain integral to operations and become part of ITA Group’s unique employee-ownership culture, reinforcing their commitment to expertise and growth.

ITA Group, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, employs 1,200 people worldwide and supports clients in more than 120 countries, including from its existing UK offices in London and Ipswich. Its solutions include employee and customer engagement programs, incentive travel, event marketing, market research, and learning and development initiatives.

The European expansion builds on ITA Group’s recent global growth initiatives, including the acquisitions of NKD in London (2022) and HTK in Ipswich (2023), as well as the addition of Sydney-based Performance Incentives (2024).

Most recently, ITA Group completed its acquisition of C2events alongside the purchase of another European business – Daymakers, a live and digital event experiences specialist based in Utrecht, Netherlands – further strengthening its capabilities across the continent.

ITA Group now has offices in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, and maintains strategic partnerships in Belgium and Singapore.