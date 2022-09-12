ITM and BAMF Health enter agreement for targeted radiopharmaceuticals

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE , a radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and BAMF (Bold Advanced Medical Future) Health announced the signing of a global cooperation framework agreement to support the development and use of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnostics and treatment.

Key highlights:

BAMF Health is a technology-enabled theranostics platform that is building and operationalising a network of advanced cyclotron-equipped radiopharmacies and molecular imaging and theranostics clinics.

The collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of targeted radionuclide diagnostics and therapies by leveraging the companies’ expertise and portfolios to provide cancer patients with what are expected to be promising diagnostic as well as therapeutic approaches. The facility of BAMF's theranostic network opened this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The collaboration between BAMF and ITM aims to leverage the respective strengths of both organisations to provide novel treatment options that potentially improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients living with cancer. ITM will contribute its deep understanding of the development, production and global supply of its high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes.

The company also provides its experience of building a proprietary pipeline of theranostics by combining its first-class radioisotopes with tumor-specific targeting molecules. BAMF is establishing a radiopharmaceutical-based clinical network to diagnose and treat several indications with high medical need including cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and cardiac diseases, specialising in Targeted Radionuclide Diagnostics and Therapies.

Through the combination of modern molecular imaging technologies, intelligence-based precision medicine, and radiodiagnostics and therapeutics developed on-site, BAMF’s goal is to provide same-day diagnosis and treatment for patients.

“BAMF has the infrastructure in place to provide on-site manufacturing, diagnosis, and treatment which we are happy to support through our expertise in executing the whole theranostic development and production process bringing high-quality diagnostics and treatments to patients. By combining our complementary capabilities with BAMF’s, we aim to positively impact the treatment options for cancer patients and demonstrate the enormous potential of nuclear medicine,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

“With ITM, a well-experienced and leading radiopharmaceutical company as our partner, we are well-positioned to deliver on our goal of improving patient care and outcomes through our world-class network of radiopharmacies and clinics empowering patients to become people again. ITM’s expertise is valuable, particularly in the realm of precision oncology and enables us to be strategically well positioned as we pave the way toward a bold advanced medical future,” said Anthony Chang, CEO of BAMF Health.