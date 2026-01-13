Jubilant Biosys doubles capacity with Noida Facility in India

Jubilant Biosys Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, and a CRDMO operating from five sites across India and Europe, announced the opening of a new discovery and preclinical facility at Noida, doubling its overall chemistry capacity for discovery research and scale-up projects.

× Expand Jubilant Biosys

The multimillion-dollar facility combines discovery and early-phase scale-up capabilities with R&D labs and two pilot plants, meeting growing demand in particular for fee-for-service (FFS) contracts.

“We have grown rapidly over the past year, well above the wider market, by expanding our FFS offerings, which enable innovators to advance discovery projects with lower risk. With improving funding conditions, we anticipate even higher demand next year, and this new facility doubles our existing capabilities. From a client perspective, we can now provide faster discovery delivery and integrated scale-up, with projects seamlessly transferred to our GMP facilities ready for any IND filing and commercial phases” commented Giuliano Perfetti, CEO, Jubilant Biosys Limited.

The new Noida facility offers biotech and pharma partners a fully unified route from discovery to scale-up, augmenting the Company’s existing Chemistry Research Innovation Centre (CRIC) in Greater Noida, Delhi. Collectively, this brings the total numbers of scientists across the business to more than 1300, with the new facility adding multiple manufacturing lines and having already onboarded several new clients.

Designed to handle quantities from hundreds of grams up to 25 kg, the new small-molecule hub combines two pilot plant blocks with co-located discovery labs. It features 20,000 sqft of R&D space as well as 15 reactors spanning a variety of sizes from 20L through to 250L. Significantly, the facility has been designed with a potential to be expanded multifold in future and has room to quadruple capacity as client demand grows.

Jubilant Biosys Limited works with 8 of the top 20 pharma and earlier this year announced remarkable 42% rise in its first quarter revenue from drug discovery projects, predominantly driven by rising demand for FFS contracts.

Innovators will be provided comprehensive route scouting, process design and optimisation, scalable synthesis development, analytical services including salt screening and polymorph evaluation and seamless technology transfer to pilot plants all from the specially designed campus.