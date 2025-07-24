Kling Bio announces collaboration with Sanofi

Kling Bio, a biotech company developing antibody-based drugs for cancer and infectious diseases, has entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with Sanofi for the discovery of antibodies and epitopes using its B cell immortalisation and screening platform, Kling-Select.

× Expand rafaelnlins Shutterstock

Kling-Select is a proprietary, clinically and commercially validated B cell immortalisation platform that has played a pivotal role in the discovery of potent neutralising antibodies. By leveraging patient-derived B cells, Kling-Select enables rapid identification of novel antibodies and conserved viral epitopes, significantly enhancing vaccine and therapeutic design. Utilising function-first screening workflow, Kling-Select uncovers rare and highly effective immune targets, accelerating the development of next-generation prophylactics and treatments. The platform’s proven success includes validated antibody candidates against RSV, COVID-19, and influenza, underscoring its broad utility and scientific impact.

The objective of the collaboration is to identify and characterise monoclonal antibodies with potent neutralising activity against a clinically relevant human viral pathogen. Insights gained from this joint discovery effort may enable the development of next-generaton antiviral therapeutics and inform the design of more efficacious vaccine candidates.

“This collaboration with Sanofi highlights the broad potential of our Kling-Select platform to address global health challenges by enabling the discovery of first-in-class, human-derived antibodies,” commented Michael Koslowski, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Kling Bio. “Kling-Select provides a powerful window into the human immune response and accelerates the identification of functional antibodies and novel epitopes. We are excited to combine our expertise with Sanofi’s leadership in vaccine development to advance next-generation therapeutics and vaccines.”