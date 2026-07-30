KNAPP showcases automation from pallet to pill at The Pharmacy Show

KNAPP, a pioneer in intralogistics automation, will present its range of solutions for the healthcare sector on its stand (G45) at The Pharmacy Show, which takes place on 11-12th October at the NEC in Birmingham.

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A high-tech partner in the healthcare sector for over 70 years, KNAPP provides automated transport, storage, picking and dosage solutions from pallet to pill – that is, for the entire value chain, from production and wholesale to the patient.

The KNAPP team will promote the company’s key solutions to show visitors, including its Pack2Patient system for central dispensing automation, its D3 Daily Dose Dispenser for automated compliance pack production, its Central Belt System for automated picking and its R3000x in-store dispensing robot. KNAPP offers the broadest portfolio on the market and its proven technologies enable pharmacy chains, wholesalers and online pharmacies to increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and enable growth, all the while ensuring patient safety.

KNAPP’s Pack2Patient solution provides automation for central dispensing hubs, enabling them to process single items accurately, efficiently and with end-to-end traceability.

Incorporating KNAPP’s KiSoft Vision image-recognition technology, the system is able to capture comprehensive data for lot and serial number tracking, enabling Pack2Patient to meet all regulatory requirements, including the Falsified Medicines Directive.

Pack2Patient is relied on by some of the UK’s largest pharmacy brands including Boots, Cohens, Day Lewis, HubRx, Peak Pharmacy and PHOENIX Healthcare Distribution.

The D3 Daily Dose Dispenser from KNAPP provides automated production of compliance packs. The system transfers tablets from their original packaging directly into personalised medication blister cards that include patient-specific instructions. With a shortage of healthcare workers placing unprecedented demands on the sector, this automated solution provides valuable support for pharmacists and other healthcare professionals.

While competitor solutions involve multiple manual processes, the D3 Daily Dose Dispenser has only one manual step. Each tablet remains in its original packaging until it is dispensed, which the system performs at high speed. Comprehensive tracking of lot numbers, expiry dates and charges ensures 100% quality control and traceability for every pill dispensed. The system is capable of storing over 5,000 different types of medication in its buffer. With two employees, 120 weekly blister cards can be produced per hour.

The D3 Daily Dose Dispenser is an all-in-one solution encompassing software, service and ongoing support. The system has been used successfully at a facility operated by a pharmacy near Frankfurt that provides patient-specific blister cards to care centres.

Invented by KNAPP over 35 years ago, the Central Belt System (aka the A-frame autopicker) is an automated picking system for fast-moving pharmaceutical products.

This modular and scalable system mitigates the impact of peak workloads, makes efficient use of off-peak periods and enables resources to be put to best use.

The system – which can also be used to pick the products required to fulfil orders with KNAPP’s Pack2Patient solution – is used by customers worldwide including Alliance Healthcare, Apotek1, Cofares, DFG, Herba Chemosan, Hippocrates, Limedika, Novaltia and Sanacorp.

KNAPP’s R3000x in-store dispensing robot frees up time for pharmacy staff, enabling them to avoid repetitive picking and handling tasks and dedicate more time to customers. The solution stores and automatically dispenses medicines, increasing efficiency but without compromising safety. Sophisticated image-recognition systems enable expiry dates and lot numbers to be read in just one step during the storage procedure, while automated inventory management ensures a precise overview of stock at any time.