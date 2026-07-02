Konica Minolta unveils AccurioPress C5080 Series digital print presses

Konica Minolta Business Solutions announces the launch of the new AccurioPress C5080 Series, which is designed to reduce operational complexity and enables faster and more efficient productivity for print service providers.

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Printing at speeds of up to 81 pages per minute, the entry-level AccurioPress C5080 Series is designed to help customers take their first steps towards long-term success in digital print production.

Replacing the AccurioPress C4080 Series, all models can be configured with a wide range of options, workflows and finishing capabilities to deliver cost-effective, agile print through streamlined operation that is designed for ease of use and maximum efficiency.

The smart entry-level A4 colour AccurioPress C5080/C5070 (81 ppm and 71 ppm) and AccurioPrint C5065 (65 ppm) systems are designed to make professional digital printing accessible for businesses of every size. Addressing key industry challenges such as rising costs, skilled labour shortages, and increasing expectations around quality, sustainability, shorter runs and tight deadlines, these next-level machines offer a simple setup, consistent output and highly efficient operation.

The new presses are offered with the option of three alternative controllers - the AccurioImage IC-613, the IC-421 Internal Fiery Controller or the IC-321 Fiery Image Controller.

Malcolm Smith, category manager – professional print at Konica Minolta Business Solutions, said: “The AccurioPress C5080 Series sets a new benchmark for entry‑level production print, delivering superb colour quality, rapid turnaround, reduced waste and consistently reliable performance. It’s designed to make high‑quality digital print accessible, intuitive and efficient from day one. With smart automation, simple set‑up and the trusted reliability of Konica Minolta technology, these systems give customers, whether public and private sector implants or commercial printers, the freedom to expand their print capabilities, explore new revenue opportunities and build a strong platform for future success.”