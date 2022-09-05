Korean Pharma sees a surge in overall competitiveness ahead of CPHI Korea

×

The pharma industry in Korea has scored a significant increase for ‘overall competitiveness’ in the 2022 CPHI annual survey as attendees prepare to return to CPHI Korea – which is hosted at the COEX Hall A, Seoul, September 28 - 30.

Key highlights:

The pharmaceutical industry sees 12% increase in ‘overall competitiveness’ according to provisional CPHI Annual survey data.

in ‘overall competitiveness’ according to provisional CPHI Annual survey data. The Korean government is targeting over $50 billion in exports by 2030 and many international companies are accelerating efforts to deepen local supply networks.

and many international companies are accelerating efforts to deepen local supply networks. CPHI Korea is expected to see more than 200 exhibitors in attendance from nearly 50 countries.

Findings from the CPHI Annual survey provide a major boost for manufacturers in the region, which are anticipating significant growth in 2022, with some 4,900 attendees expected at what will be the largest ever event in the region.

South Korea recovered from the pandemic earlier than many other Asian countries and reported rapid growth in its contract manufacturing industry in the last two years. In fact, the Government is targeting over $50 billion in exports by 2030 and many international companies are accelerating efforts to deepen local supply networks.

Emphasising the surging demand, CPHI Korea is expected to see more than 200 exhibitors in attendance from nearly 50 countries – with a remarkable 77+% of attendees having direct purchasing responsibilities.

The event, co-organised by Informa Markets and the Korea Pharmaceutical Traders Association (KPTA), Korea Biomedicine Industry Association (KOBIA) has become a hub in particular for international pharma companies looking to expand their regional supply networks or sell within the region.

“We are very excited to be returning fully in-person this year as Korean pharma has boomed in the last few years, in particular local manufacturing and contract manufacturing, but also international sales opportunities are growing rapidly – and we expect this to be one of the fastest growing parts of the CPHI family,” commented Orhan Caglayan, group director at Informa Markets.

The 2022 edition will run in hybrid format with both in person networking as well as a targeted online matchmaking platform – which will run for 10 working days post event, empowering attendees with the opportunity to preselect partners and even agree meetings post event.

“The increased demand for Korean manufacturing is the chief impetus behind launching the Hosted Buyer Programme. Our aim is to unlock business growth at every stage of CPHI Korea with solutions designed to keep your business at the ‘heart of Pharma’”, commented Orhan Caglayan, Group Director at Informa Markets.