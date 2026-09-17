KROHNE highlights OPTIMASS 6400 Coriolis Mass Flowmeter

KROHNE, a provider of industrial process instrumentation, has designed the OPTIMASS 6400 Coriolis mass flowmeter for demanding applications in which difficult operating conditions can disrupt flow measurement.

Its twin-bent-tube design combines mass, density and volume flow measurement with Entrained Gas Management

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(EGM) technology to maintain operation when air or gas becomes entrained in the process medium.

Designed for demanding applications across the process industries, the OPTIMASS 6400 is suitable for media temperatures from -200°C to +400°C (-328°F to +752°F) and process pressures up to 200 barg (2,900 psig). Optional accuracy of ±0.05% of measured value supports applications that require precise measurement under difficult process conditions, including petrochemical process control, LNG-related service, custody-transfer filling and transport measurement in oil and gas operations, and concentration measurement in food and beverage production.

EGM technology helps the meter continue operating across a range of gas fractions and complex flow conditions. An optimised flow splitter is designed to minimise pressure loss, while the sensor design helps prevent crosstalk and reduce the influence of installation and process effects. These capabilities support measurement in applications where process variability, entrained gas and demanding media properties require a robust Coriolis flowmeter design.

The OPTIMASS 6400 also addresses safety-related measurement applications. The device is SIL 2/3 certified in sizes through DN200 (8 inches) and supports partial proof testing with Proof Test Coverage of up to 82%. Users can access commissioning, verification, diagnostics and monitoring functions through a secure Bluetooth connection at distances of less than 20 m (65.6 ft). Remote access using HART is available for safety-related applications.

Fast, fully digital signal processing, integrated temperature measurement and comprehensive sensor and process diagnostics—including NE 107 diagnostics—provide visibility into meter and process conditions. The flowmeter can also be verified on site using the KROHNE OPTICHECK service tool.

Available in flange sizes from DN10 to DN300 (½ inch to 12 inches), the OPTIMASS 6400 is offered in three sensor-material options, including Duplex and alloy 22. The meter can be configured with heat tracing and a purge port, and its design enables self-draining installation when mounted vertically. It is available with approvals and configurations for a range of industrial and regulated applications, including hygienic, custody-transfer, API and AGA requirements.

The OPTIMASS 6400 supports HART 7, Modbus, Foundation Fieldbus, PROFIBUS-PA/DP, PROFINET, PROFINET with Ethernet-APL, EtherNet/IP and Bluetooth communications. Ethernet-APL is available for hazardous-area applications.