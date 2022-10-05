Lab Innovations celebrates 10 years at NEC Birmingham show

The UK’s largest trade exhibition for the entire laboratory industry, Lab Innovations, is celebrating its ten-year anniversary on November 2 and 3, 2022, at the NEC in Birmingham.

Key highlights:

Lab Innovations is celebrating its ten-year anniversary on November 2 2022, at the NEC in Birmingham.

To mark the occasion, Lab Innovations will host new show highlights that include the launch of the Product Testing & Quality Control zone in partnership with Advanced Engineering, new Sustainability Trail tours and a networking party after the Lab Awards.

Lab Innovations’ launch in 2012 attracted 770 visitors and 59 exhibitors. The success of the show has increased exponentially since its conception — nine years later, in 2021, Lab Innovations welcomed 3,117 visitors and showcased 161 exhibitors from across the entire lab industry. In the nine shows that have run so far, there have been a total of 19,310 visitors and 1,054 exhibitors grace the exhibition halls, all sharing, innovating and networking year-on-year.

“We’ve been exhibiting at Lab Innovations since the very first show, in 2012, when it used to be held in the Pavilion building. The show has certainly evolved since then. This is the only dedicated laboratory show in the country, so it’s a great place to network with new and existing customers. There is no better place to showcase our Made in Britain product range," said Steve Young, business development coordinator at scientific equipment and laboratory consumables company, Nickel-Electro.

Since 2012, Lab Innovations has continually expanded its offering. For example, in 2014 the show added two conference theatres. The Campden BRI theatre included talks and demonstrations on food analysis and testing sessions, while the Royal Society of Chemistry theatre included research-driven sessions and case-studies.

In 2015, Lab Innovations continued to build on its show by introducing Lab Live, a live laboratory demonstration area where technical specialists from leading exhibitors give practical application presentations to visitors. The new additions proved popular among visitors and exhibitors alike— in 2017, 97 per cent of exhibitors were either satisfied or extremely satisfied with the show according to the post-show survey.

Lab Innovations keeps growing and innovating. At the event in 2021, there were over a thousand products available on the show floor. It was also the first year that the show was co-located with Advanced Engineering, the UK’s leading annual gathering of engineering and manufacturing supply chain professionals. Lab Innovations also hosted four content theatres and provided more than 40 hours of free CPD accredited education sessions, determined to showcase the resilience of the lab industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, to commemorate its ten year anniversary, Lab Innovations will be hosting a celebratory party after the Lab Awards. The award ceremony, which is hosted in partnership with scientific publication Laboratory News, will be held on the first day of Lab Innovations, 2 November, at 3pm in the Insights & Innovations Theatre. The Awards ceremony and networking party alike will celebrate the key achievements of the laboratory Industry – and are a great excuse to raise a glass in the evening!

Visitor registration is now open on the Lab Innovations website.