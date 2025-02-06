LabConnect chooses Sapio Sciences to transform research workflows

LabConnect has chosen Sapio Science’s Sapio Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to transform its complex research workflows, streamline sample tracking, and enhance data management.

LabConnect partners with biopharma companies and clinical research organisations (CROs) to speed up the development of new medicines and projects involving the managing and tracking of thousands of samples across multiple laboratories. Simplifying workflows and operations, LabConnect chose Sapio LMS because of its scalability, flexibility, and robustness, as well as its ability to meet the company’s needs.

“Our collaboration with Sapio Sciences represents a critical step in transforming our digital laboratory infrastructure,” said Dan Tyner, Interim CIO at LabConnect. “By leveraging their science-aware platform, we will dramatically enhance our data management capabilities, ensuring faster, more accurate clinical research support.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Streamlined operations: The platform will work to automate LabConnect's workflows, minimising manual processes, and improving efficiency levels.

Improved data integrity: Reductions in data silos and transcription errors are expected in compliance with GMP and GLP standards.

Enhanced scalability: The Sapio AI tools make natural language data management as well as quicker research and discovery possible.

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, added, “LabConnect operates in a complex and demanding environment that requires both precision and flexibility—something Sapio LIMS is purpose-built to handle. By consolidating systems and optimising workflows, LabConnect will further enhance service delivery and operational efficiency for its clients.”