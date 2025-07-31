Labguru and Titian Software rebrand as Cenevo

Titian Software and Labguru have rebranded as Cenevo, bringing together the two companies’ solutions, Labguru and Mosaic, under a new, unified brand, to enable further innovation and increased collaboration to accelerate scientific discovery.

× Expand I'm friday Shutterstock

The combined organisation specialises in lab management systems, automation, orchestration, data management and AI technology.

Cenevo software enables smart connected labs that are automated, data-centric and AI enabled, by combining Mosaic’s sample-centric lab operations with Labguru’s experimental-centric inventory, registration, ELN and LIMS technology. By doing so, scientists can more easily streamline lab operations, prevent data loss, and maximise efficiency and accuracy of research results, empowering them to do more science to deliver faster reproducible results, at a lower cost.

The merger marks a significant step forward by combining the strengths of Mosaic and Labguru in a single, scaled organisation with greater economies of scale to deliver ever- expanding functionality, faster innovation such as AI, and a richer customer experience.

The Cenevo name – derived from “central” and “evolution” – underscores the company's central role in accelerating the next evolution of scientific research.

Lab operations are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a combination of technological advancements, such as AI and robotics alongside increasing volumes of data, evolving research demands, and industry funding challenges.

Cenevo’s recent research shows that only 15% of labs are fully digitalised, while 50% still rely heavily on manual processes. Within the next two years, 45% of the 150+ labs surveyed intend to implement next-generation lab technologies such as AI and advanced robotics. These insights fuel the company’s strategy and product development, reinforcing Cenevo’s commitment to innovation and its mission to help labs overcome industry challenges such as data overload, funding pressures, and manual process inefficiencies and errors.

"Cenevo reflects both our heritage and our future vision. As the two companies come together as one, we unite behind shared values: deep expertise that elevates our customers, a spirit of curiosity that drives innovation, a collaborative mindset that powers scientific progress, and a commitment to authenticity that builds lasting trust," says Keith Hale, chief executive officer at Cenevo. "Our focus moving forward is clear: Investment. Innovation. Customer Service. We will invest in what matters most to our customers, innovate boldly to stay ahead of the curve, deliver value-for-money, and strengthen how we engage with and support our diverse scientific customer community. The trusted Labguru and Mosaic solutions are and will continue to be a core part of our identity, both stand-alone or combined, depending on our customers’ needs and preferences. We are deeply committed to continued investment in these products - enhancing them and expanding their capabilities, as well as delivering innovative data and AI-enabled solutions"

Cenevo is trusted by scientists, companies, and research institutions around the world. The global customer base ranges from academic institutions to early-stage biotech firms to leading biopharma giants, including 8 of the top 10 pharma companies and over 950 customers in total. More than 45,000 scientists rely on the company’s solutions, supported by an international team of over 200 staff across offices in the UK, US, Israel, and Poland. Cenevo combines deep scientific expertise with cutting-edge technology tailored to the specific needs of scientists.

Mosaic software offers a comprehensive suite of tools to maximise the efficiency and accuracy of sample tracking, management, and workflow automation across modalities – with over 150 device and system integrations to maximise efficiency, orchestration and accuracy. Labguru software provides a cloud-based multimodal laboratory data management research-to-production platform, combining ELN, LIMS, registry, inventory management and AI-based informatics tools – scientists utilise Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, and share their scientific research encompassing the full life cycle from research to production.

Under the leadership of CEO Keith Hale, the company is guided by a seasoned executive team with deep expertise across biopharma, biotech, AI, and digital transformation. This experienced group brings decades of success across both scientific discovery and technology innovation, positioning the company for strong growth and impactful leadership in the AI era.

Cenevo is backed by Battery Ventures, a global technology-focused investment firm with deep domain expertise in life science informatics and laboratory automation. Titian received a significant investment from Battery in June 2022, with Labguru joining the group in April 2024.