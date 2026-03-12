Labotec returns to Parma with its second edition, with two days of exhibition offering, technical-scientific content, live demonstrations, and targeted networking opportunities.

In the 2026 edition, Labotec further strengthens its international positioning through a Top Buyers Program dedicated to selected foreign buyers who are actively involved in purchasing decision-making. The goal is to further enhance the quality of relationships and business opportunities, offering exhibitors a qualified environment in which to engage with stakeholders from the most strategic markets

The event targets the entire laboratory and analysis ecosystem, positioning itself as a reference platform for technology manufacturers, distributors, laboratories, startups, and research centres.

The cross-sector nature of the event, from food and beverages to chemical and petrochemical, from pharmaceutical and veterinary to cosmetic, and extending to biotechnology, healthcare, diagnostics, and research, makes Labotec a must-attend event capable of addressing diverse needs within a highly specialised context. The technologies on display are equally broad and integrated: analytical, control, and monitoring instruments, automation, sample preparation, microscopy, and spectrometry offer a comprehensive range of solutions able to meet the demands of an increasingly advanced market.

Furthermore, for the 2026 edition, Labotec confirms its integrated format, combining the exhibition area with a program of content focused on the main industry trends. Conferences, debates, and in-depth sessions with a strong scientific and practical focus, supported by qualified scientific partners and with the direct involvement of companies, reinforce the value of the event as a reference platform for updates, networking, and sector growth. To make the Labotec experience even more complete, the LabWorld Arena and Demo Area special projects, developed in collaboration with LabWorld.it, are dedicated respectively to corporate workshops and live demonstrations, along with the Talent Academy, developed with Cisita Parma to facilitate interaction between companies and new talents.

The second edition of Labotec will take place simultaneously with Cibus Tec, the international event dedicated to technologies for the food and beverage industry. This overlap is capable of generating concrete synergies, expanding opportunities for companies and professionals operating across industrial production, quality control, research, analysis, and innovation, in areas where the integration between laboratory and production processes is increasingly central.

With its second edition, Labotec continues on its growth path with the aim of establishing itself as a reference point in Italy for the laboratory and analysis sector, offering a platform capable of connecting technologies, expertise, and relationships to support the evolution of the industry.

Ghiaroni & C. S.r.l. and Giorgio Bormac Srl have already confirmed their support for the second edition of Labotec as Platinum Sponsors.