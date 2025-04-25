Gerresheimer launches silicone-oil- and PFAS-free syringe systems

Gerresheimer, innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, is now offering complete, silicone-oil- and PFAS-free syringe systems made of glass and cyclic olefin polymer (COP).

× Expand Roysstock Shutterstock

Avoiding silicone-oil significantly reduces particle load and thus minimises potential medical risks and side effects. Silicone-oil-free syringe systems are therefore particularly suitable for sensitive biologics and areas of application with particularly high requirements, such as ophthalmology. Gerresheimer has now extended its existing cooperation with the Injecto Group A/S and concluded a supply and license agreement with the Danish supplier. Gerresheimer has thus secured the long-term availability of Injecto's patented plunger stoppers.

Gerresheimer customers benefit from complete ready-to-fill (RTF) syringe systems from a single source with validated functionality. With the silicone-oil- and PFAS-free syringe systems made of glass and COP, Gerresheimer is underlining its positioning as an innovative system and solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry.

“Silicone-oil-free syringe systems are ideal for the administration of sensitive biologics and for ophthalmic applications,” explains Torben Helmer, CEO of Injecto Group A/S. “As part of the agreement, we are providing our patented plunger stoppers for a function-tested silicone-oil- and PFAS-free syringe system from Gerresheimer that meets the highest standards.”

“The new Gerresheimer RTF syringe systems made of glass and COP with Injecto plunger stoppers allow precise dosing and offer outstanding functionality – completely without silicone-oil or PFAS,” says Oliver Burgel, global executive vice president syringe systems at Gerresheimer. “We are pleased that the supply and license agreement with Injecto enables us to guarantee the long-term availability of this innovative syringe configuration for our customers.”

Licensing of patented technology

The agreement now concluded governs the continued supply of Injecto plunger stoppers for Gerresheimer's silicone-oil- and PFAS-free syringe systems, including conditional access to technology and know-how for the production. This enables Gerresheimer to ensure the long-term availability of the patented plunger stoppers for the silicone-oil-free syringe systems.