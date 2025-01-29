Learn top pharma trends with our exclusive webinar with MasterControl

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer will be hosting an exclusive webinar in partnership with MasterControl, taking place on 25th February at 2pm GMT. Hosted by Matt Lowe, chief strategy officer at MasterControl, this session will explore 2025 pharma and medical device trends for manufacturing leaders.

The life sciences sector is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by consumer demand for personalised therapies, technological breakthroughs in therapy development and production, evolving economic models, and greater global regulatory harmonisation.

Life science manufacturing is at the forefront of this change, with manufacturers of highly regulated products adapting to remain competitive and efficiently meet market expectations.

Navigating this dynamic landscape requires pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to prioritise digital transformation. Leveraging advanced tools like AI-supported technology and cloud-based manufacturing solutions enables organisations to achieve the agility, compliance, and operational excellence needed to stay relevant amid a swiftly growing and increasingly crowded industry. Paperless manufacturing and advanced manufacturing execution systems are becoming essential in this new era.

During the webinar, attendees will gain insight into 2025’s most critical manufacturing trends and discover strategies for adopting digital solutions.

Learn how leveraging critical manufacturing trends can accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and bring life-changing products to market faster.

