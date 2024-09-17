Life science startups grow business through Discovery Spark

Science and innovation campus, Discovery Park, in Sandwich, Kent has launched applications for the third cohort of its business growth competition, ‘Discovery Spark’.

× Expand Discovery Park

The programme equips early stage life science and technology businesses with the skills and tools to lay healthy foundations in their business, refine their commercial strategy and achieve investor readiness to enable future success and growth. In addition, one applicant will secure a package of space and support worth over £50,000,

The free, six-week programme helps early-stage companies grow by leveraging Discovery Park’s top facilities, people and networks. Candidates gain valuable insights from industry experts and successful founder ambassadors, exchange experiences with fellow founders, and build meaningful connections.

Delivered across seven immersive in-person sessions at Discovery Park, the programme covers essential topics alongside mentoring, networking and group learning. Topics include intellectual property, startup legalities, branding, financial planning, ESG, data security, and regulatory compliance. The experience then culminates in a competitive pitch day to showcase the skills gained to investors.

Presentations will be scored with the winning business receiving a prize package worth over £50,000, including one year of free lab or office space at Discovery Park, plus wrap-around business support and dedicated mentoring.

Previous winners of Discovery Spark include BugBiome which harnesses the power of skin microbiome to create effective, long-lasting pest repellents, and most recently, Canterbury menopause care provider Minter Hormone Health.

Discovery Park’s head of innovation, Renos Savva, who leads the Discovery Spark programme, said: “We are proud of what we have created with Discovery Spark, which we believe to be a truly educational and inspiring programme. Now in its third phase we’ve been encouraged by the innovation, creativity and talent of budding UK businesses in our sector who have been part of the programme to date. It’s fantastic to be able to mentor these individuals and act as a springboard for future growth. We can’t wait to welcome the next group of candidates.”

Discovery Spark is open to all UK based early-stage life science and tech companies, with demonstrated proof of concept and the freedom to operate. Applicants must register their interest before the closing deadline of 24th September.