Life sciences will need 70,000 additional jobs by 2035

New research has revealed up to 70,000 additional jobs will be needed in the UK life sciences sector over the coming decade, if recent growth trends continue.

× Expand atk work Shutterstock

Published today, the new report from the Futures Group – Life Sciences 2035: Developing the Skills for Future Growth – also shows as many as 75,000 additional employees could be needed to replace those leaving the workforce over the same period.

The report calls for action to enhance education and training pathways, promote lifelong learning, build interdisciplinary skills and foster inclusive workplaces which attract and retain diverse talent.

The government has identified life sciences as one of the key areas set to drive the economic growth agenda in the coming years – and ministers are due to publish a sector plan for this growth in the next few months, ahead of the full industrial strategy later in the year.

As well as being one of the fastest growing sectors, life sciences is one of the most highly skilled, with 70 per cent of its workforce holding a degree or equivalent qualification (nearly twice the UK average).

The Life Sciences 2035 report has been produced by the Futures Group, a collaboration between the Science Industry Partnership (SIP), the Office for Life Sciences (OLS), the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), the BioIndustry Association (BIA), and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Science Minister, Lord Vallance, said: “This is a valuable report. By fostering strong partnerships across the UK, we can train and attract top talent to meet the life sciences workforce needs for the future. It is important that we seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact, to grow the UK’s £108 billion life sciences sector.

“Life sciences have a significant role to play in our Plan for Change to grow the economy, create jobs and rebuild the NHS, and efforts like this will cement its place as a key pillar in our forthcoming Industrial Strategy.”

Head of early careers, biopharma R&D at AstraZeneca and chair of the Futures Group, Jacqueline Hall, said: “The UK life sciences sector is a powerhouse of innovation, leading groundbreaking research which not only improves global health and well-being but also serves as a critical part of the economy.

“We must ensure the UK remains equipped to meet the sector’s skills needs, both by cultivating a strong domestic pipeline and by remaining competitive in attracting global talent. Working together, we can help ensure the life sciences sector of the future continues to be dynamic, innovative and vital to the UK’s prosperity.”