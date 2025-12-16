Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences partner to accelerate drug development

Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences have announced a partnership to enable biotech and pharma sponsors with enhanced patient recruitment for Phase I-IIa clinical studies and a seamless pathway from first-in-human (FIH) to proof-of concept (POC) trials.

× Expand Shutterstock - eamesBot

The drug development process has traditionally required companies to engage multiple vendors across pre-clinical and clinical phases, creating inefficiencies, knowledge gaps, and operational delays. Lindus Health and Quotient Sciences partnership directly addresses this industry challenge by combining Quotient's specialised early clinical and drug development capabilities with Lindus’ proven patient recruitment expertise and later-stage trial delivery. The outcome is a cohesive development continuum for customers, championed by trusted, experienced partners who are agile and committed to accelerating the delivery of new treatments to patients.

Quotient Sciences conducts more than 70 Phase I studies per year across its clinics in the US and UK, specialising in FIH to POC programs and a range of clinical pharmacology studies. The company's unique Translational Pharmaceutics model integrates drug product development with early clinical capabilities, enabling rapid progression from formulation to FIH. Early phase studies increasingly require specific patient populations, including challenging cohorts that extend beyond traditional healthy volunteers. Through this partnership, Lindus provides comprehensive patient recruitment support with an omni channel approach, access to over 40 million electronic medical records (EMRs), and a widespread site network. Lindus Health has an established track record of delivering 73% faster enrolment across all studies, enabling Quotient Sciences to execute efficient, high quality Phase I-IIa trials involving patients.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to removing bottlenecks in the clinical development lifecycle," said Michael Young, co-CEO of Lindus Health. "By collaborating with Quotient Sciences, we are creating a comprehensive development pathway that allows biotech companies to move through a contiguous experience from FIH studies through to pivotal trials. Sponsors get the specialised Phase I expertise they need at the beginning, with recruitment support from the same proven end-to-end CRO partner ready to scale their programs as they progress.”

Lindus Health brings extensive Phase II trial experience and end-to-end trial delivery capabilities across the US, UK, and Europe, spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including respiratory, neuropsychiatry, cardiometabolic, dermatology, and more. Together, the companies offer a streamlined approach to clinical development, eliminating the need to independently source and vet separate Phase I and later-stage CROs. The result is reduced administrative burden, accelerated timelines, and more focus for sponsors on advancing their science rather than managing vendors.

“Early-phase programs increasingly demand patient cohorts and rapid iteration, and Quotient is addressing this industry need. By pairing Lindus Health’s recruitment engine with our early clinical development expertise and Translational Pharmaceutics platform, sponsors can move seamlessly from first-in-human into later-stage trials with fewer handoffs, clearer decision-making, and materially shorter timelines,” said Matt Paterson, chief strategy officer, Quotient Sciences.