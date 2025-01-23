LogiPharma announces highlights of 25th anniversary agenda

The agenda for the 25th edition of LogiPharma is now available, highlighting a roster of speakers and seminars for its milestone event.

× Expand LogiPharma

Taking place in Lyon from 8th - 10th April, LogiPharma is set to welcome 2,500 delegates from across the pharmaceutical and life sciences logistics sector. The event also incorporates LogiMed, the world’s leading medical device supply chain event.

As in previous years, LogiPharma gives delegates multiple touchpoints to gain insight and network with industry peers – from discovering the latest innovations being brought to market by event sponsors in the exhibitor zone, to creating a tailored experience with specific industry ‘tracks’ related to their knowledge needs.

Tracks at LogiPharma 2025 include Advancing Strategy, Planning & Network Design; Delivering Next-Gen Digitalised Supply Chains; Mastering Temperature Controlled Operations; Optimising Interconnected Logistics, Distribution & Warehousing; Progressing Procurement & Supplier Management; Transforming Value Chains – Clinical Integration & Launch Management; Manufacturing Integration; and a dedicated MedTech Supply Chains conference.

For delegates looking to keep their finger on the pulse of the hottest trends and topics, the plenary sessions in the main hall offer a carefully curated programme of talks and panels by industry leaders.

Taking part in a keynote interview on Integrated Launch Readiness during Day 1 of the event, Wayne Rothman, VP global value chain management at Johnson & Johnson said: “The scope and scale of the discussions for LogiPharma’s 25th Anniversary looks bigger and better than ever. I'm looking forward to April.”

Plenary highlights on Day 1 include the keynote case study, given by Steffen Lang, president of operations & executive committee member, Novartis. Titled Delivering Technology-Driven Operations Transformation: How to deliver increased productivity and patient connection, Steffan will explore how to create lasting change that accelerates growth, strengthens your pipeline and increases productivity.

This is followed by a keynote panel discussion on the operational balancing act, asking how you can achieve sustainability, resilience and efficiency goals whilst ensuring better patient outcomes.

Later that day, the inspirational keynote guest speaker – always a popular slot with delegates – will be given by international mountaineer and 18-time Everett summiteer, Kenton Cool.